My junior year picture with the iconic bob instantly brings back the 1980s. Not surprisingly, I was wearing a pin that spelled “PARIS” with rhinestones. I had already decided to go to Gallaudet University and become a teacher. Fueled by curiosity and a sense of adventure, I dreamt bigger and aimed farther. I set my sights on Paris.
Deaf studies was in its infancy. Our histories basically just continued accumulating without much thought. Teaching Deaf history only began emerging at a few Deaf Schools in the late 1990s. Even today, you would be hard-pressed to find Deaf students taking Deaf history.
After taking three semesters of French at Gallaudet, the world’s only Deaf university, a summer 1992 study abroad program beckoned. I’d be spending time in Paris! Never mind that I took written French classes without signed French or even American Sign Language.
French culture and history were not included, much less French Deaf culture. Fortunately, world languages are now holistically taught.
A classmate and I decided to make an adventure of it. We geared up to travel with our backpacks. Before the days of the internet, cellphones, and GPS, we had to plan as much as possible. My travel partner was born and raised in Romania and had attended a Deaf school there before moving to New York City and attending Lexington School for the Deaf. She would be instrumental to my experience.
Bonjour Paris! I took out the note our professor gave us with directions from the airport to the hotel. She wrote, “Remember to bring a French/English dictionary or you will never figure out how to buy corn flakes in French” and signed off with, “A bientot, CNF.” Yes, see you soon, Professor Carole N. Frankel.
The class, our professor, and an interpreter who spoke ASL, English, and French met at Résidence-hôtel Du Monde, our base for the three-week course. Each class meeting involved trips to places like Notre-Dame, the Louvre, Musee d’Orsay, Euro Disney, and Château de Versailles.
Visiting the Paris Deaf School, Institut National de Jeunes Sourds, on June 9, 1992, would unknowingly shift my lifepath. I did not realize the school was founded in 1760 and became the first government-funded and public Deaf school in the world in 1791. The best part of immersing in French Deaf culture was hanging with multilingual Deaf people, the ultimate study abroad experience.
After Paris, we trekked across Europe where my travel partner introduced me to Deaf people speaking in different signed languages. My understanding of the universal yet multidimensionally different Deaf experience bloomed. I returned to the U.S. to finish my studies at Gallaudet, begin researching, and start my career as a teacher steadfast and occasionally defiant in weaving Deaf history into my curricula.
At Alabama School for the Deaf, my elementary students learned about Deaf history, including stories of the hearing priest from the U.S., Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, who asked a French Deaf teacher, Laurent Clerc, to accompany him back to the U.S. and open the first permanent Deaf school in Hartford, Connecticut, American School for the Deaf.
Bonjour Paris, my love. In 2000, I was invited to Roberto Wirth’s 50th birthday party, a black and white tie affair on a boat in Paris. Roberto owned the acclaimed five-star Hotel Hassler atop the Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy. He was also Deaf. Several rich Deaf people talked about supporting a new museum about Laurent Clerc’s life in his birth town, La Balme-les-Grottes, France, run by Association Laurent Clerc. My curiosity was piqued.
Bonjour Paris, my dear. I went to the 2001 Summer Deaflympics in Rome, Italy, and traveled afterward. I was very curious about the museum, so a friend and I took a five-hour taxi ride from Paris to Clerc’s hometown. It was delightful touring the town and seeing the museum in its infancy.
Since then, I have built a better understanding of the influence French Deaf people had on Deaf communities globally throughout modern times. My pictures taken in France became much more significant, like the one where I leaned on the statue of Charles Michel de l’Epee, who founded the Paris Deaf School and taught Laurent Clerc.
I learned about a Deaf Georgian who studied under Laurent Clerc at the Paris Deaf School, Marcus A. Flournoy, and his younger brother, John Jacobus Flournoy, who studied under Laurent Clerc at American School for the Deaf and established my alma mater, Georgia School for the Deaf. I was astounded and proud to learn about many Deaf schools founded globally by students of the Paris Deaf school and in the U.S. by students of American School for the Deaf.
With my research skills and the history I discovered in Paris, I hope to unravel the secrets around the many private Deaf schools, like Cedar Valley Academy in Cedartown, Georgia, that were obscured in favor of the schools that stood the test of time.
This column was written in honor of the recent International Week of the Deaf and International Day of Sign Languages.