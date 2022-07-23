Feelings/emotions have a way of dressing things up or down. I think of a wardrobe room backstage at a theater. Racks of clothes, hats, wigs, shoes. Feelings can wear any one (or two or three) of those ensembles at any given time.
For example, I think sometimes we imagine ourselves irreversibly damaged when we are not. We are far more normal than situations might have us “feeling.” We are not as undone as we “feel.” We are not as far away from the answers as we suppose.
The thing with feelings is this: They can serve a purpose.
They can also just be feelings sometimes — the place where things get purged. The place where the stuff is getting worked out and filtered — like through a strainer.
Sure, feelings can reflect the seat of our passions and desires. They can be wonderful. They can also be dreadful. They can be true. They can also be false.
They can make circumstances seem bigger than they are, even impossible, when they are anything but that.
Feelings can lie to us as much as they can be a comfort. They can accuse us to ourselves as much as they can reinforce our self-confidence. They can help steady our steps or split open the earth.
I guess the place of wisdom here would be to learn how to tell the difference.
And learning only comes from trying. And trying means making mistakes. But that’s how we learn in the first place. Practice makes perfect. But, just so you know, no one is aiming for perfection here.
I suppose it’s good to have something a bit more solid than a feeling to cling to. I mean, especially when a windstorm of feelings has spun up and temporarily overwhelmed the senses.
Like when self-doubt might be making us “feel” like we don’t have what it takes, or when fear-of-failure brings the sudden urge to quit before we begin.
A place of foundation for me is Love.
What would Love say about the situation?
What would Love say about me?
What would a kind, patient voice say to me as I struggle to do the right thing, as I attempt to overcome an obstacle?
What would a trusted friend say to me?
Love would extinguish self-doubt.
Love would lift the load and allow for rest.
Perfect Love casts out fear.
Love would ease the burden.
Sure, feelings are grand sometimes. Spectacular even. But they aren’t always trustworthy.
In the moments when they may be misleading, lean on something more sturdy.
Lean on Love.
Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.