A steely eyed man peered into classrooms and made students wary by calling them to his office. Once they learned why, they would change their minds in awe.
Alvin Edward Steele Jr., known as Ed, enrolled at Georgia School for the Deaf after becoming deaf at age 12 from spinal meningitis. He learned American Sign Language and developed his Deaf identity. He was given the name sign “S” handshape tapping twice below the opposite shoulder. Today, the name sign affectionately comes with his trademark stare. He also earned the nickname “The Bookworm.”
After graduation, he became a printer in his hometown, Athens, Georgia. His principal, John Caple, personally drove hours to talk him into applying to Gallaudet University. Ed learned that vocational rehabilitation provides people with disabilities resources to find jobs. With VR support, Ed attained his bachelor’s from Gallaudet. His master’s was from Georgia State College.
While at Gallaudet University, 10 Deaf men and Ed, known as the “Gallaudet Eleven,” took part in a NASA program to learn about the effects of weightlessness on the body.
He returned to make a profound mark on GSD and Cave Spring. In 1964, he began teaching high school English at GSD. Shortly after, he became the supervisor, teaching by day and completing supervisory duties by night. Alumni recall seeing the light on in his office late into the night.
A book always under his arm, he was a lifelong bookworm. His personal library rivaled Cave Spring Library, which he also frequented. Frustrated with the library’s limited choices, one day Ed offered to donate most of his books, which would effectively double the library’s inventory. The library refused; they had limited space. Ed countered and encouraged the library to expand. They did! Ed kept his promise and donated the books, which are still available today. There is no acknowledgment of that benevolence.
Obviously, he never forgot what his principal did for him. He engaged with students in ways that are now endearing to them. When students were called into his office without cause, they frantically thought of reasons why they would be in trouble — and then the conversations that transpired changed their lives. Ed encouraged students to think about their future throughout high school, challenging them to think bigger and aim higher. Many thank him for believing they could thrive at Gallaudet University and introducing them to VR.
Ed understood the importance of developing sustainable programs that cultivate future Deaf leaders. He co-founded a Junior National Association of the Deaf chapter at GSD. He became involved with the Cave Spring Chapter of Georgia Association of the Deaf. The organization hosted an annual event for GSD seniors with a baseball game in the morning, a swimming competition in the afternoon, and a party in the evening. The officers later realized that not all GAD members were GSD alumni. Ed suggested establishing an alumni association during a 1972 meeting. It made sense.
Ed spent 7 years developing GSDAA’s bylaws with others. GSDAA considers 1979 as its establishment year with the completion of the bylaws. GSDAA officially incorporated in 1992. The museum was established in 2013.
Over the past 50 years, GSDAA has had many notable highlights. GSDAA supported GSD athletes attending the Southeast Mason Dixon Basketball Tournament. Sports serve vital purposes as diasporic cultural hubs in the Deaf world. The GSDAA Hall of Fame was established in 1993 and Ed was inducted in 2001.
In 1996, GSDAA pushed for the Alton Holman monument near the lake. GSDAA donated the GSD entrance flagpole in 1997. In 2005, GSDAA volunteers surprised students residing in Dorm 55, now Stephanie Smith-Albert Hall, by painting rooms in different colors. GSDAA hosted the 160th Anniversary celebrations and dedicated the football field to Daniel M. Van Cott in 2006. When Whitworth Gym was built in 2009, GSDAA donated the scoreboard. This July, GSDAA unveiled a monument to the Deaf Prior siblings. The Prior Family was vital to the establishment of Cedar Valley Academy, the first Deaf school in Georgia, and GSD.
Enduring many threats from the state to close GSD, GSDAA remained steadfast. Notably, in 1992, GSDAA marched to the State Capitol, protesting an impending vote to merge GSD with Atlanta Area School for the Deaf and close the Cave Spring location.
Ed said, “Through the years, Georgia deaf people have been accustomed to doing what they’ve been told to do. Decisions have been made for them. If we sit idly by, you’ll come to see the destruction of the deaf culture as we know it.”
Ed retired in 1995. He continued to be a force in the community until passing away in 2003 at age 62. Of course, memorial donations went to GSDAA.
During the 175th Anniversary, a motion to rename the GSDAA Museum as the Alvin Edward Steele Jr. Museum passed.
Ed built and nurtured GSDAA. Testaments of being indebted to GSDAA show that Ed’s spirit lives on and is passing down through generations of alumni. What better way to honor him. We probably will call it the Ed Steele Museum. After all, everyone called him Ed.