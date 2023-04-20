Is this normal? Does this happen to everyone almost all the time? I’m referring to a crisis happening every time we must travel somewhere planned and important. This has been happening to us, meaning my family, husband, or me, every single time.
This week was no exception. My dear and oldest first cousin Ralph Manning, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away a week ago Monday. The graveside service was last Thursday. Our oldest son offered to drive us so we could go together. He and Ralph played music together at family reunions. He felt very close to Ralph.
Sevierville is not quite three hours from our home, so it’s not a long trip. Then the crisis hit. My husband forgot to call in and get a very important medication renewed. This is the type of medication that he can’t miss taking or he could have serious complications.
The problem was that it wasn’t that simple to get it renewed. I had to call our son in Huntsville to let him know that there was a possibility that we may not be able to go because of the medication fiasco. Our son came anyway. To make a long story short, a wonderful worker at the front desk of the medical facility where my husband’s doctor works was able to solve the problem, and we could go on with our trip with plenty of time to spare.
Unfortunately, not everything was peachy keen. As we were leaving, Adso, my sweet little gray kitty, decided to run out the front door. Yes, I said a few choice, colorful words because she freaks out when she does this. She’s not crazy about outside, but she likes birds if you know what I mean. This is why my cats are inside cats. By nature, they are natural born killers — well, except for Simpson. He likes grass. He runs out, but then waits for me to come and get him. Adso runs under the house!
I couldn’t stay to catch her. We’d be late for the funeral. By the time we were finally on the road, I was in a nervous twitch. My stress level was over the moon, and I was trying to do breathing exercises to get under control.
I knew that Hayden, our middle son, was going to go by the house to pick up our little dog Tippy (Doodle). I told him about Adso getting out. All he said was not to worry. Later, when I called to let him know that we had reached our destination, he announced that he had been able to get Adso and she was safely in the house. Hayden has the ability to find lost things and he appears to be a cat whisperer. He said it was no problem at all. He sat down close to where she was and called to her. That was it.
He also found some glasses of mine I thought I’d lost in the yard. They weren’t in the yard. He honestly can find things that are lost. There is a method to his madness. He pictures all kinds of places I absentmindedly lay down things and searches there. My glasses were at the end of a dresser. Go figure.
The service for Ralph was very simple and beautiful. My cousin Wanda June, Ralph’s wife of 65 years, thought that only a few people would come to the service. Over 80 people were there to pay their respects. This was the first funeral I had been to since the beginning of the pandemic. Paying respects to Ralph was important to me. He was a most kind and sweet person. He lived a long and good life and was a wonderful musician. He was the last of the original family members to play music at family reunions. He was 92 when he passed away. He did this family proud.
I also had the opportunity to wrap my arms around my precious Uncle Bill. He is close to 90 years old and is the last surviving member of the immediate family of George and Bessie Emert and their 11 children. He is my last surviving uncle and is very dear to me.
One other happening occurred before I close this. On the way to the funeral, Heath was driving too fast in a particular area and was stopped. He didn’t try to dispute anything. He knew he was speeding. He did tell the officer we were going to a funeral and I guess this nice man understood. No ticket or warning was given.
To be truthful, Ralph would have gotten a chuckle out of this. He kind of saved the whole day along with the desk lady at the doctor’s office.
Thanks to them and the officer.