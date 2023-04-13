I was born in America, land of the free, home of the brave. I have always believed that all humans are created equal, no matter what. This was how I was brought up. My parents were part of the “Greatest Generation” who served this country during World War II. My father was a career Air Force officer.
Growing up in a military home, I had a different childhood than most kids. My friends were mostly military kids, too. They were of all colors, nationalities, some from different cultures than me. I didn’t differentiate from one to the other. In other words, I never distinguished my friends by the color of their skin, or where they were born, or if their mother spoke with a different accent than my mother’s. We were kids and we were friends. That’s all that mattered. Kids don’t care about any differences. They just want to have fun with each other.
While my father was stationed in Morocco, he settled his family in a small village away from the air base. He wanted us to absorb some of the culture and the best way was to immerse his children in it. Yes, it was foreign to us at first, but children also can acclimatize themselves to all kinds of situations. Besides English, most of the non-American kids spoke French and Arabic. Although I learned a little Arabic, French was much easier.
All we kids made friends. We learned French quickly and before too long we made up our own sports games with our own rules. I loved it there. It was a fun place although very different from America. We were all just kids enjoying each other’s company.
My sister was an artist even at 11 and 12. One day my mother set up an easel for her outside our apartment. She supplied my sister with art paper, paints, chalk and other paraphernalia. I still have some of her artwork from that time. One day a young Arab boy knocked over my sister’s easel and tried to destroy her latest creation. My mother saw it happen and admonished the young boy.
The boy’s father came up to find out what the problem was. He could understand English and immediately made his son apologize to my sister and helped pick up her easel and art work. No words of anger from either of the adults was heard or shown toward each other. The problem was solved easily and my mother supplied an easel and art supplies to the young boy. He and my sister became friends through their art and the fact that two adults from totally different cultures settled the situation without animosity.
This is how my childhood went. By the mid-1950s, we were back in America. I was a kid who always read, and not just books. I read newspapers along with my parents. I was a “newshound” from a young age. I didn’t just read the comics. I read hard news and also watched the news every evening with my parents.
When the Civil Rights Movement came about, I watched in horror as American citizens were attacked with high pressure fire hoses and police dogs. All they were trying to do was exercise their rights as citizens of America. They were trying to vote. It was during this time I learned that all Americans were not considered equal by some other Americans. I learned what racism was and it was so puzzling to me. The people attacked so unmercifully were Black. And I didn’t understand why. My mother and father tried to explain the reasons. It made no sense. The picture of those attacks has stayed with me for over 60 years.
I have seen violence escalate in the last few years. Gun violence is rampant. Adults and children are being slaughtered in our schools and streets on a regular basis. Why? I watched our law enforcement officers being attacked by insurrectionists out for blood in our nation’s Capitol. I watched Tennessee’s legislature expel two of its members for exercising their First Amendment right to free speech. The two were elected by American citizens who believed in them and their representation. They were young black men. What happened was not acceptable in our democracy.
I’ve seen and heard the word “revolution” too much. James Thurber, one of my favorite writers, created a cartoon called “War.” The one line I remember from it is “Maybe there’ll be a war, and no one will come.”
I believe in human rights for all Americans, no matter the color of their skin, religious beliefs, gender, who they love, or political party.
I believe in equality as was written in our Constitution.