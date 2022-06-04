Memorial Day has come and gone, and with it, the unofficial start of summer. School is out. Families are making their summer plans. By all outward appearances it is a typical summer.
This is not something we have been able to say for several years. For most of us, 2019 was the last typical summer. Covid changed that for us the last two years.
With respect to our activities now, we have moved past covid. People are going on vacations, subject this year to gas prices rather than covid. People are attending big events again, like ball games and festivals.
Covid restrictions seem to be a thing of the past. You might see an occasional mask, but they are a rarity these days. Even staunch mask advocates like myself forego them most of the time now. The people that are going to get vaccinated already have, and likely gotten boosted as well.
We probably needed a return to ”normal” life. I think we all have had our fill, and then some, of Zoom meetings. I think participation in virtual events can be represented by a bell curve, with today being at the bottom of the back end. I have attended numerous in-person events recently and have seen the enthusiasm people have to be with other people again. I have felt it too.
However, we cannot let ourselves be fooled. Covid has not gone away.
In fact, there has been an uptick in cases recently. I know several people who are currently suffering from it, and numerous others who have recently recovered from it. Covid isn’t going away any time soon.
It does seem that the number of severe cases has been reduced significantly. Fewer people seem to be dying from the disease. There are probably any number of reasons for this, including differences in the variants, vaccines, better testing, and better treatment.
We must not get cocky by thinking we have beaten covid. We are turning the corner in what will likely be a protracted battle with the disease, and we must remain vigilant.
It is not the time to throw away our supplies of masks and hand sanitizer. Continuing to get vaccinated and boosted will help us to continue on the right path, the healthy path. We must continue to get tested and quarantine should we test positive. Things could worsen quickly if we let our guard down.
That being said, I am looking forward to enjoying my summer and the many activities that it will bring. I am excited to be able to, once again, spend time with friends and loved ones without having to worry about the quality of my internet connection in order to do so. I know I am not alone in this.
My advice is to go out and enjoy the nice weather and the company of others. Just be prepared to take precautions when the situation dictates. Covid is an enemy that won’t go quietly into the good night.