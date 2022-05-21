It is graduation season. Young men and women all around the country are taking the next step in their lives, whether it be from high school or college, or even from elementary or middle school. It is a rite of passage, one that is worthy of celebration, as well as contemplation.
Graduating, from any level of school, makes us think about what comes next for us. It brings out a whole slew of emotions, including excitement, anticipation, and a small dose of apprehension. Graduating means growing up and moving on.
One aspect of our lives that is always impacted by graduation is our friendships. When graduating from lower grades, most of our friends move along with us, but there are always a few that go to different schools. If they are in our neighborhoods the friendships often endure, if they were strong. Some will gradually change as people grow apart and develop different interests. It is inevitable.
I didn’t attend my local high school, but rather what would be called here a magnet school. In fact, a number of my friends went on to schools other than our local high school. In addition, depending on exactly where you lived, graduates of our junior high were zoned for one of three different high schools. My circle of friends found ourselves attending a multitude of different high schools. While a few members of our circle gradually drifted away, we maintained the core of our social group and gradually added some new members from our new schools.
Graduating from high school tends to see this phenomenon much more prevalent. After high school people go off in many directions and maintaining friendships is harder. True friendships usually find a way to endure and even thrive. More casual relationships will often evaporate over time. It can hurt, but it is just the nature of things.
This was certainly the case in my life. I attended college on the other side of the country. I maintained relationships with my neighborhood friends, at least for a while. They moved on with their lives. Some went to college. Others got jobs. My parents moving from New York to Georgia, giving me less reason to return to New York, accelerated to process of drifting away.
I kept in contact with many of my high school friends for a time. But the relationship also became the victim of people’s lives going in different directions and I gradually lost touch with most of them.
Social media, particularly Facebook, has allowed me to reconnect with many old friends. As I have mentioned before, my high school has a strong social media presence that has allowed us to reconnect and rebuild relationships. I have also been able to reconnect with some of my old neighborhood friends. Social media has given me a second chance at friendships.
My advice to graduates, for what it’s worth, is to embrace the new experiences. Try to maintain friendships, but accept that these relationships will likely change — but the ones that are truly strong will survive, and quite possible thrive.
You will make new friends, and, if you are lucky, may well reconnect with old ones down the road. Embrace the change that graduation brings.