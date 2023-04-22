I was in Boston recently and my hotel was directly across from the Charles River, just a couple of blocks from Harvard. Outside the hotel one evening, while snapping shots of a sunset over the river, a young man approached me with a handful of daffodils.
“Hi, I just wondered if I could ask a question.”
He looked a little bit disheveled, but kind.
“I’m so sorry, I don’t have any cash on me,” I said. Which was true.
“No, no — I just picked these by the river for my girlfriend. Do you think she’ll like them?”
“Those are beautiful, she’ll love them.”
“What’s your name?”
“Olivia.”
“I’m Elijah. My mother named me Elijah from the Bible because he was brave.”
“I know who Elijah is. That’s one of my favorite people from the Bible. Nice to meet you.”
We shook hands.
And just a day or so before that I had remembered how, as a child, I read with wonder about how God had miraculously multiplied food and oil for Elijah and the destitute widow. That story always stayed with me because Elijah felt lonely and scared, and the widow’s house was a very unlikely place to find refuge from a King who wanted him dead. But it turned out to be a place of safety and comfort.
As a child I didn’t often feel safe and I often felt alone, so it resonated.
“I’d like to give you a flower,” Elijah told me, “and I want you to know you are not alone. You are never alone, Olivia.”
I paused.
Elijah’s eyes were warm and genuine. He spoke with confidence and ease, “I know it’s been hard for so long. But you have never been alone. And you are going to be OK. It will all be OK.”
Elijah had no way of knowing that I had been waiting for a sign. And until he appeared, I didn’t realize that I had even been asking for one.
“Thank you so much, Elijah. I really needed to hear that.”
“Can I pray for you, Olivia?”
“Sure.”
And beautiful, brave Elijah, who looked to be in his early 20s, gently placed his arm around me and prayed, “Heavenly Father, I ask you to help Olivia know that she is never alone and never without help. That there is always someone who sees and understands. Can I give you a hug, Olivia?” “Sure.”
And we hugged each other. A good, full hug.
He was in a hurry to get the flowers to his girlfriend, but as he left he shouted, “You are loved, Olivia.”
“You are too, Elijah,” I answered.
I don’t know Elijah’s situation. He didn’t ask for help or want it. Maybe he didn’t need any.
I’m an Elijah. I’m walking the streets, fresh-picked daffodils in hand, asking others to trust beyond appearance — to believe that it’s safe to receive what I have to offer, regardless of present frailty.
We are all Elijahs at some time or another.
If we look with our hearts, we might save one another. Circumstances are laid up on us, sometimes, that decide for us. We each face our own mountains. We face obstacles unique to our journeys.
The trick is to keep our eyes open for the daffodils, like precious Elijah did.
Mountain ranges have valleys. There are rivers of refreshment there. And in the steep, sharp places of mountains there are clefts in the rock — hiding places to take refuge and gather strength.
Flowers can be found in both places. Sometimes we find them hidden in the rocks, the most unlikely place.
What an extraordinary gift, that these flowers came to me so generously. They were walked right up to me in the hands of a stranger — through the pure, innocent heart of brave Elijah.