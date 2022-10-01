Several days after One Community United held the annual One Table event of serving dinner on the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge, I was thinking, “what a wonderful event to have.”
My husband and I were not able to attend because we had staged a play in the park for a religious group’s annual Women of Faith Retreat. Rest was very important to us the day after, so we rested. It took me back to the time when one of my cast members in the 2022 Resurrection Skit realized that I was not pleased with her performance. She called me up and said, “Mrs. Samuel, the old gray mare ain’t what she used to be.” I told her I understood because this old gray mare is not what she used to be, either.
Meanwhile back at the ranch ... The idea behind eating at one table is to hopefully bring people of different statuses, races, religious beliefs and ages together in unity. To sum it up, the purpose is to bring together people who are different and yet alike to fellowship in kinship, and food. Kinship means human beings with all of the same basic needs being together as proof the Creator of All made no mistake in designing and painting us differently.
After taking a day of rest, my husband and I decided to make our own one-table event. I was reminded of what Greg Shropshire always told me: “If you have friends of any ethnicity, creed or race and you have not shared a meal with them, your relationship is very shallow.”
I had met a gentleman by the name of Randy, who reached out to me because of some of my opinions and ideas expressed in this weekly Rome News-Tribune column. For months on months, we communicated. At one point he wrote, “Now I want you to know that I lean to the right.” I chuckled to myself, and yet we continued to reach out by way of emails. Even after that, he had said on several occasions that we should meet and talk, with full knowledge that we were coming from very different backgrounds and beliefs.
In our exchanges, I discerned that Randy believed that we were all human beings, and I did not have to spend time convincing him of my humanity. I reached out to say let us come together and fellowship with lunch. He responded that Wednesday would be a great day for us to meet and greet. He said, “You choose the place and the lunch is on me.” I selected a new deli that is midway from where both of us live, and he agreed.
On our way there, I began to feel non-political. I said to my husband, “Baby, I do not want to talk about politics or race today at lunch.” He said, “That is fine, because I am feeling what you are feeling.”
When we arrived at the deli, the couple was already there. They knew me because of my picture, so they advanced toward us with warm greetings. We placed our order and were served our food, after which we blessed it and began to eat.
Sylvia and I had to be corralled several times because we were trying to connect in ways that men do not understand. The conversation came very easily. Sylvia, Randy’s wife, was a delight. She was so easy to share with and seemed anxious to learn who were these new people that her husband had brought into her life and space. Hardy and Randy got along quite well, so much so that Randy said, “Man, I like you already and have not known you but a few minutes.”
As we sat eating from one table, I was thinking how easy it is to come together when we accept the fact that there is only one humanity, and we are all a part of it.
Our One Community United sponsors this event once a year, but we in the community can speed up the work that is purposed by having such an event. We can reach out to someone we would like to get to know better. It is going to take work and effort on all of our parts to bring about the kind of peaceful understanding required of humans who must live next door to each other for time and eternity. If not us, our offspring — so why not start the conversation?
We agreed to find time to fellowship again and get to know each other better. Hopefully, those who attended the One Table event connected with one person who was new and decided that the fellowship should continue. Many times, individuals may not be as blessed as we were. We are looking forward the sharing another meal with Randy and Sylvia real soon in the country.
It starts one conversation at a time. Let’s Talk!