College football is back this weekend.
Almost everyone I know is excited about it. There’s just something about college football season that people look forward to all year long — the games, the rivalries, the smack-talking, tailgating and food.
It also doesn’t hurt that the arrival of college football also means fall weather is on the way.
Aside from the games themselves, I love all the different traditions in college football. Sure there are some great traditions in the SEC, but there’s also some great ones all over the country.
Although I’m a Kentucky fan, I can admit there are some other schools that have some pretty cool traditions. For me, a few really stand out.
1. Seeing that eagle fly over the stadium before an Auburn home game is majestic. It really is one of the coolest traditions out there.
2. At the start of every FSU home game, Chief Osceola rides Renegade the horse along the field before planting a flaming spear at the heart of midfield. It was created in tribute to the Osceola Tribe of Florida and the school does it with the permission of the tribe.
3. When the entire stadium at West Virginia home games start swaying and singing John Denver’s “Country Roads,” it’ll pull at your heartstrings. The song is played before every Mountaineer home football game and after every victory. To see thousands upon thousands of fans join together to sing the song is a thing of beauty.
4. As a Murray State University alum, there’s a special place in my heart for our tradition of the announcer asking folks to “Clear the track for Racer One” as a jockey races our mascot, a horse named Racer One, around the track. After a Murray State touchdown, here comes Racer One galloping down the track, with a little extra speed as they pass the opposing team. It almost brings a tear to my eye thinkin’ about it.
I asked a bunch of Rome residents what their favorite college football traditions are and here’s what some of y’all had to say...
Chris King: Army/Navy, the march onto the field is pretty cool. The student body of both academies march onto the field, and fill the field, before entering the stands. Then, the students remain standing, throughout the entire game.
William Schwartz: The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) sings “Sweet Caroline” at home games.
Jody Buford: FSU pregame spear in the middle of the field with Chief Osceola and Renegade while the whole stadium is doing the chop! Brings chills every time I see it.
Bill Walton: CLEMSON! Touch the rock before running the hill during home games.
Danny Burnham: Enter Sandman at Virginia Tech. (referring to the Hokies entering the stadium to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” Kiah Buford: The crowd goes 100% nuts. No reservations, no questions asked.
Brad Dillard: I’m a UGA fan but I went to the Wisconsin-Penn State game several years ago. “Jump Around” at the end of the 3rd quarter in Madison is pretty cool.
Gregory Hampton: Ringing the bell after a victory, lighting up Sanford for the 4th, and The Battle Hymn of Bulldog Nation.
Brandon Lovering: “Jump Around” being played between the 3rd and 4th quarter at Wisconsin is hard to top, given how many alumni attend and probably shouldn’t be jumping around.
Ryan Smith: After the first quarter at University of Iowa home games, everyone in the stadium turns to wave to the kids at the children’s hospital overlooking the stadium.
Allison Watters: The Battle Hymn trumpet solo at Sanford Stadium. So much so, that I hired a redcoat to play this at my father’s funeral.
Lauren Jowers Sklar: Definitely “the most exciting 25 seconds of college football” is Clemson touching the rock and running down the hill.
Jeff Ogle: Virginia Tech rocking the house with “Enter Sandman” from Metallica prior to the game start and the entire stadium is nuts and setting off seismographs has to rank up there pretty high.
Kimberly Bushnell: Running of the CU Buffalo, Ralphie. Let’s just say buffaloes can run really fast.
Bonnie Wasdin: Army/Navy game — tons of traditions. My son’s midshipmen group (13) has to physically run the ball to the game. It starts in Annapolis and they usually run it to Philadelphia.
Jim Alred / Gigi Smith / Ginger Ingram: Spirit, the eagle flying around Jordan-Hare Stadium prior to kickoff at Auburn.
Bobby Walker: I’m a dawg guy but absolutely nobody does pregame like they do it in Oxford (Ole Miss).
Blake Kirby: Nobody kick me for saying this but Bama singing “Dixieland Delight” is pretty sweet and the Gators “two-bits” but nothing is as good as the kick off Go Dawgs sick ‘em.
Trevor Hubbard: UGA pregame trumpet solo.
Bess Graham: The Grove at Ole Miss. Nothing better. Tailgating at its absolute finest.
No matter what our favorite teams and traditions are, we can all agree it’s great to have college football back.
Go Cats!!!