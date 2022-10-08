Fall has arrived and with it the gorgeous weather. This is the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy all that Rome and Floyd County have to offer. While covid isn’t completely gone, it is under control and life is returning to normal. We are able to go back to the things we enjoyed before. We have so many different ways to enjoy being outside.
You can unwind for an afternoon at one of our beautiful parks or take a stroll or bike ride on the magnificent trail system we have. The dog park offers a great way for you to get some fresh air while your four-legged family members get some exercise. If water is more your thing, we have our three rivers to enjoy. Grab your kayak or canoe and go for a ride.
This is also a good time to make use of our world class tennis center. The same courts that host national tournaments are available for the public’s use. This facility is the envy of communities around the state. The center is the site for the USTA Level 4 Junior Tournament this weekend.
If the links are more your speed, visit one of our golf courses. No matter how the first 18 holes go, the 19th is usually fun.
Rome also has its share of organized outdoor activities this month. Today from noon to 6 p.m., the 7th Annual Fiddlin’ Fest takes over downtown Rome. This is a great family friendly event so round everyone up, even the dog, and come on down for good food, music, and fun. Then take a few minutes to stroll up and down Broad Street to see its offerings, both new and old.
If you are a Berry College alum, you know that today is Mountain Day. Stop by and enjoy the festivities while you reconnect with old friends. Today is also the last day of the Coosa Valley Fair. Pack up the family and go enjoy a funnel cake while the kids hit the rides.
Two other annual events return this month. The Wings Over North Georgia air show flies into town next weekend. This is always a fun event for all. And, in two weeks, we welcome back the Chiaha Harvest Festival — a weekend of arts and crafts mixed with food, music, and fun for all.
If you are the kind of person who likes to make their own fun, then how about just spending the day on Broad Street or in the River District. There are plenty of places where you can sit outside and share a nice meal or a cocktail with friends. There are plenty of shops to visit in this vibrant part of town.
There’s also a very good chance you will come across live music to enjoy at one or more of the establishments.
Rome and Floyd County have so much to offer. The quality of life here is one of the things that make it a desirable place to live. We too often take for granted the opportunities we have available to us. Take time this month, while we have this awesome fall weather, to get out and enjoy it. Winter will be here before we know it.