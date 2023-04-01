Spring is here and summer is on its way. No doubt many have already booked family vacations, trips with friends, or solo excursions (I see you, fellow solo travelers).
This summer marks the 10 year anniversary of my study abroad trip to Barcelona. I was 33 years old in the summer of 2013, and flying to Barcelona marked the first time I had ever taken a trip via airplane anywhere. That month-long experience was a huge turning point in my life.
It was the beginning of me finding out who I really was and what made my heart feel full.
And it was people.
I have never felt more in love with or connected to humanity than when I travel. My God, the range of beautiful people you meet. It’s refreshing and divine to encounter people who have been raised in different cultures and environments, from other parts of the globe, or even this country.
I had no idea how starved I was for the world until I traveled abroad.
I was desperate for other perspectives, other ideas, for new faces and voices. And I didn’t realize it then, but bits and pieces of my lost heart were reflected back in the eyes of strangers, in smiles, in greetings, in generous gestures.
I suppose it’s a “life enigma” — that backwards, upside down way that wisdom often comes to us. Like when we ask questions about others, but it’s really ourselves we are inquiring about. Or how the journeys we go on in an effort to discover something new end up being all about discovering ourselves.
We look for what lights us up, what ignites desire and motivation, what inspires perseverance and hope.
For me, it’s people.
During that month in Barcelona, I also visited Madrid, Venice and London.
Since then, I have been back to London several times, visited Poland, lived in Scotland, seen the Caribbean, and swum in Bermuda.
I talk to people everywhere I go. I listen. When people feel listened to, they share.
And it doesn’t matter where I go, humans have this in common: The desire to love and be loved. The desire to be seen and to be known. The desire to be comforted when they are wounded. It’s what makes us human in the first place.
We are all in a constant process of gathering ourselves — the lost and stolen bits. It has been my experience that pieces and parts most often get recovered during the unexpected and the unplanned. We rarely ever know what our true needs are until they are met.
I think that’s another enigma.
Whatever your needs may be, whether you gather yourself across an ocean, across town, or across the street — provision comes, and it will be tailored just for you when it does.
For me, it’s meeting people from all over. That’s what it took for my heart to begin to be reclaimed. And I guess when enough pieces of ourselves get returned or recovered, we have a better idea of where home is for us. I’m still figuring that out.
I still have people to meet, places to see, pieces to reclaim.