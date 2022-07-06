“I am on Cloud 9! I am on Cloud 9! I am on Cloud 9!” I exclaimed on my Facebook wall on Dec 19, 2020. “With gentle permission from a private family member, I am thrilled to finally present this extremely rare but important vintage portrait!”
I snapped a selfie with my mom’s phone while holding up my phone displaying a vintage portrait of the first female student at Georgia School for the Deaf when the school officially opened on May 15, 1846.
As I admired the portrait of Almira — often misspelled as Elmira — Catherine (Peugh) Carruthers with her husband, James Carruthers, I was transported to the one-room log cabin behind Hearn Manual Labor School (present-day Hearn Academy) in Cave Spring.
I found myself sitting next to Almira. Looking around the room, I saw her classmates, Temperance L. Jordan, Martin McDuffie, and Thomas Mimms. The first Deaf teacher at GSD, Josephus B. Edwards, stood in front. Oliver P. Fannin, the first superintendent, stopped by. Almira was 15 years old, probably the youngest person, and the sole female in the tiny cabin. I asked Almira: Were you oppressed because you were female?
I recalled my research showing the state of Georgia, Asa Prior, and the Moseley teachers developing a relationship between 1835 and 1845. Asa Prior built the First Baptist Church in Cedartown in 1835 after the oldest two Deaf Priors returned from American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut. Some of his children, both Deaf and hearing, attended Cedar Valley Academy there. Asa was a trustee. Benjamin T. Moseley was appointed superintendent.
In 1842, CVA received funding from the state of Georgia and relocated. Meanwhile, Josephus and Almira were state beneficiaries from Georgia and ASD students. Josephus entered ASD on Aug. 7, 1835, and Almira on May 7, 1843. I asked Almira: Why didn’t you attend CVA? Do you know if Ephraim and Middleton Prior taught at CVA?
In 1844, Almira explained, the state declared CVA a successful experiment. Fannin was quietly hired as superintendent without experience in Deaf education. He was sent to train at ASD for one year. In 1845, state law was amended so that Deaf students from Georgia would be educated at CVA or another academy in Georgia using the ASD model.
On Christmas Day in 1845, a shocking announcement came: GSD would be opened in Cave Spring. I asked Almira: Why did the state stop funding CVA and open GSD instead?
When Fannin returned, the state stopped supporting students attending ASD. Several students transferred to the newly opened GSD. After being a student at GSD for a short time, Almira said she became a teacher. Records show that she taught, but when and how long she taught is unknown. The state never recognized her as one of the first teachers, like they recognized Josephus.
At the time, state-governed Deaf schools rarely hired female teachers. I asked Almira: Did you teach Angeline Prior? How did you feel when the State omitted you from a book about the history of Deaf education in Georgia?
The following year, GSD employed Almira as a matron for female students. She was 18 years old. Eventually, GSD did not retain Almira as a teacher nor a matron. I asked Almira: Was it because you are Deaf?
I shared with Almira some things we did to recognize her, such as Facebook posts about her life. The Class of 1988 donated funds to the GSD Alumni Association Museum for a display on the first Deaf teachers at GSD, Josephus and Almira. I explained that a post on my ASL Rose Facebook wall led to her future great-great-granddaughter, Gana (Knowles) Schroder, surprisingly contacting me in December 2020.
When we met the following April, how tall they were! They presented a vintage portrait of Almira and James in an elegant frame, which is now preserved in the museum. I asked Almira: Was your husband tall?
I told Almira that Gana’s family and I exchanged information. Filling the gaps of Almira’s story was gratifying. Sifting through historical records and understanding people’s life stories can be challenging. I showed Almira the picture of Gana’s father, holding the vintage photograph of James and Almira, and Gana. Suddenly, I was transported back to April 12, 2021.
Glasgow Archives confirmed that James is listed at the Glasgow School for the Deaf in the 1841 Census of Scotland instead of with his family in Carluke, Scotland. His admission records matched the family’s residence. James and his younger brother, William, left Scotland in 1843 for Savannah, Georgia, and started a carriage business. Later, they relocated the business to Macon.
When the Civil War began, William joined. James married Almira on May 4, 1864, and moved the business to Thomaston, where they raised their three children. They spoke American Sign Language and British Sign Language.
On Sept. 6, 1894, Almira passed away and was buried with her husband in the Glenwood Cemetery in Thomaston.
Join me in toasting these long-hidden gems, Almira and James… (glasses clinking together)