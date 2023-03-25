Watching “The Wizard of Oz” as a kid, I was captivated by the scene where Dorothy and the gang fall asleep in the field of poppies.
It was fascinating that such beauty could be so harmful. That gorgeous field of bright red poppies — lush, vibrant, and inviting.
Dorothy, Toto, and the Lion found rest during their long journey in those comfy, cozy, sweetly-scented poppies. Rest was a good thing. That rest was needed and well-deserved. But the act of napping wasn’t the problem.
It was how the rest came to them — by way of an evil spell. A good thing came by wicked motives, by way of an assignment meant to distract them, delay them, meant to sabotage their mission.
It was the timing of the rest-stop as well. They weren’t far from the castle at that point. The gang was succeeding on their mission. Precious time would be wasted if they were held up for too long. So, of course, what do they “stumble” across but a field of intoxicating poppies.
The poppies dulled their senses. They changed their minds — and their actions — as a result.
We see this theme in “The Odyssey” (on the island of the Lotus Eaters), in “Sleeping Beauty” (the prick of the spinning wheel), and in “Snow White” (poisonous apple).
Tricked, enticed, seduced.
A bite, a touch, a bit of sleep (even death). And time is lost. In some cases, years.
Think about when these distractions occur: At the most crucial points of these characters’ journeys. And think about who it’s happening to — the heroes. The do-gooders. Brave, noble hearts on their way to make the world a better place.
Some of you are on the way to the castle. Some of you are the brave-hearts, the noble warriors, the heroes and heroines of your own stories.
You might be on a mission to see something through that would make a lifetime of a difference to you and to others.
And listen, you don’t have to necessarily be “saving lives” or be acting as “a martyr” for a specific cause. Hero work can be following your own heart by accomplishing important goals you set for yourself. Maybe you have made a promise to yourself about what you will and won’t be involved with anymore. Maybe you’re replacing a bad habit with a good one.
These are ways we defeat the giants in our lives as well. And what we do in our own lives affects the lives of those around us.
So, is there anything dulling your senses?
Is there anything turning your gaze from your intended goal or idea?
Has anything unexpected shown up that may have thrown a wrench in your original plans?
Just some things to consider as you (and I) move forward. Those poppies sure are pretty. But there’s a castle to storm.
Onward.
”And now, my beauties, something with poison in it, I think. With poison in it. But attractive to the eye and soothing to the smell.” — The Wicked Witch of the West/The Wizard of Oz (1939 film)