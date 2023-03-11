For the last couple of months, details about the disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh and the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in Walterboro, South Carolina, has been headlined in the news. Because I am originally from that area, my attention was drawn to the weekly reports. Each time that Alex Murdaugh’s picture flashed on the TV screen my heart sank because I began to think that he just might be innocent.
I felt compelled to say to my husband that I hope Alex did kill his wife and son. He always asked me why, and I told him because of all the shame that Alex is facing, it would be a crying shame if he were innocent. How painful that would be if, indeed, he is not the killer. What misery he must be going through and has been for almost 3 years since Maggie and Paul were brutally killed on their property with the family guns and Alex was the last person to see them alive.
Growing up in the vicinity of Beaufort, Walterboro, Hampton and Allendale counties made me want to follow the plot of this sad, horrific tragedy. Based on some of the statements made by people interviewed in the community, I concluded that the family was more feared than respected.
I also listened to the recording of the exchange between Paul and the young man whose girlfriend died in the boat crash, which was said to be caused by Paul Murdaugh driving while intoxicated. The friend was calling out to his girlfriend, who was accidentally thrown off the boat. Paul evidently was laughing. The boyfriend called him a stupid idiot. Five days later the body of the teenager surfaced and Paul was charged with murder.
When interviewed about the incident, most of the youths who were on the boat when it crashed were hesitant to admit that Paul was driving. The Murdaugh family had locked down everything in their favor in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. No one seemed to feel comfortable speaking out against them.
For several generations, this family had control of the area. This kind of control was earned by the older generations with honor and integrity, or it could have been earned by force and intimidation. Only the residents would be the ones to share the truth with the world. Assuming that it was earned by honesty and decency, that makes what happened to the family more tragic.
A legacy of two generations destroyed by greed, corruption, dishonesty, heartlessness, deception, thievery, and disrespect for the lives of others. Alex seemed to have grown heartless by the power and control his family had. His addiction added to his troubles. He is an example of what happens when an individual gets completely wrapped up in self.
The judge handling the case took the liberty to do what some of us remember our parents doing. He gave a 10- minute plus lecture before sentencing Alex Murdaugh. Some parents of old would give a rundown of all the violations the child had committed, followed by one of the worst spankings of a lifetime. With some of the older parents, the longer the lecturing the harsher the punishment. This judge was from that era.
At first, I thought that meant he was going to give him a lighter sentence, but after five minutes I knew not so. I wanted to tell Judge Newman, “That is enough lecturing now; you can stop.” I am sure Alex also wanted to say the same thing. What Alex was thinking and what many onlookers, including me and his defense attorneys, were thinking did not shorten the lecturing time of Judge Clifton Newman. He took his precious time in that calm even-toned manner to spell out all that he had held in during the trial.
He told Alex how ashamed of him he was, and how he will not have mercy on him because of the heinous crime that he committed. The judge seemed puzzled about it all and was trying to understand how the decent part of Alex could erase the great legal record left by the family that, for many years, seemed to have stood on the right side of the law. Now he, as the judge, had to look at how Alex has changed the course of recorded history for the family.
After the guilty verdict, all of the Murdaugh judges’ pictures were removed from the Walterboro Courthouse wall.
I am not sure how that could be the proper thing to do. Can one family member be so awful that he can erase generations of decency done by other family members? That is how it is in South Carolina and that does not seem to be up for discussion. If you do not believe it, check out the courthouse wall in Walterboro when visiting South Carolina.