Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
I remember that they were having a skating contest at Lake Howard outside of LaFayette and was going to give a trophy to the winner. I talked Anna into skating with me. We had several weeks to get ready for it.
We were on skates every time we had a chance. We did everything that we thought they would ask for. It turned out that most of what they were looking for was dancing.
The big night I had registered us and was awaiting on Anna to come back from the girls room so I could put a number on her. It was a number that stuck to your back. I was standing by the rail when a girl by the name of Adrian came up to me. She started to talk and we got into conversation. As she left, she bent over and kissed me on the cheek and said, “good luck.”
I went to hunt Anna and found her brother. He told me Anna was in the car and said she wasn’t going to skate with me. I opened the door and she said, “Go away! I will not skate with you.” I shut the door and went back inside, holding the number in my hand. I found out later she saw Adrian kiss me on the cheek.
I walked over to where Adrian was standing and stuck the number on her back. She turned and looked at me in surprise as I started to walk away.
“Wait,” she said. “What’s the matter?”
I shook my head, saying “Lost my partner. They won’t let me skate by myself. I might as well forget it.”
Adrian came around the bench and took hold of my arm. “I will skate with you. I am as good as she is.”
I had skated with Adrian many a time. She was good, but without rehearsal could we pull it off? I remember thinking “why not?” and reached out and took her hand. We lined up next to the judges’ table, where I informed them that I would have a different partner.
A list of events was given to us on a paper that also had the rules and regulations on it. We would move out on the floor when our number was called. We were to go in front of the tables where the judges sat. Our names would be called over the loudspeaker, the music would start. We would then perform what we thought the music was for.
I knew that it would take a few minutes to get used to Adrian after all the rehearsal I had done with Anna. Our number was called and we hit the floor at a run. Then we came to a complete standstill. It was a waltz they were playing. A bow, and we started. I knew that this one was a flop. I had never tried a waltz with Adrian.
We made it though and got a great reception from the people in the audience. The rest of the night was just a big blur. Then we were called back in front of the judges to get the results.
You were judged by how you finished the task, 1 though 5. I remember that the first couple scored a 3. That meant that they were good on three out of five. I listened to the scores being called and almost passed out when they gave Adrian and me a 4.
The 4 took the trophy and it was presented to us. We did a bow and a waltz around the ring and stopped in front of the judges’ table. No one was more surprised than I was. The judge told us that we could leave what we wanted put on the trophy and they would have it engraved. We gave them the information with the understanding that we would pick it up the next Saturday night.
My buddy carried us back to Chattanooga and we let Anna out. She never spoke to me, and when she got out I remember saying, “So long, it’s been good knowing you.” I never saw her again after that.
The next Saturday night I was back at Lake Howard, waiting on Adrian and the trophy. I found out that she had picked the trophy up earlier in the day. I stayed there until they closed. No Adrian, no trophy.
I never saw Adrian or the trophy again. Time passed and I went to spend a few years with my Uncle Sam and the trophy was forgotten. Not really, for I will always remember that beautiful trophy that had my name on it.
