Elitism can be an obvious presence. But oftentimes, it operates as a hidden agenda.
It can be very subtle, a vein running just under the surface of what is being expressed. Cloaked in social politeness, it is often delivered with a nod and a grin. It comes as a veiled insult, wielded to further discredit the truth in its entirety.
This mindset has an angle and it moves to promote its cause above all else. It calls out the actions of those responding to heinous injustices rather than placing full attention on the people or systems instigating crimes.
It judges responses instead of the assaults that caused the responses and moves to place a negative spotlight on the oppressed rather than the oppressor.
It is tactful, calculating, manipulative and beguiling. The goal: to distract.
Those operating in elitism speak in an effort to assert their more glorified status. They will pat you on the back while ensuring they come out on top of whatever conversation or debate you are involved in.
Elitism manifests as self-assured remarks and well-versed intentions instead of acknowledging an ongoing state of emergency that has our nation in crisis.
Elitism will not take any true responsibility. It will always look for a way to excuse away crimes, intentions, patterns, strategies, and neglect. It will always discredit the innocent and the downtrodden and will use the role of victim as its guise. It will elicit pity for the perpetrators of injustice, every time.
We’ve heard examples of this in statements like,
“What about us?”
“All lives should matter.”
“That kid should not have been wearing a hoodie.”
“The young woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
“He should have just answered their question when they asked him what he was doing there.”
“The media is out to get him and make him look bad. Everyone misunderstands his motives. He loves our country.”
In a country whose land was claimed by taking it away from Native Americans, we have been immersed in elitism from our foundation.
It is up to all of us to LISTEN and to be counted amongst those who HEAR the cries of the oppressed — to be moved to action on their behalf and to be angry at injustice. It is the responsibility of each individual to look within and remove anything that would prevent us from doing so.
Elitism and White Supremacy have a brick-and-mortar relationship in regards to systematic racism. Awareness will help in dismantling belief systems that continue to assault non-white citizens, which, essentially, keeps us all in bondage.
We were not created to hate. So, to exist in a state opposite of what was intended is to be bound as well.