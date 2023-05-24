“We are a democratic republic. If we can’t make decisions because of structural issues in our political system, or because of a habit of mind that doesn’t allow us to believe other people deserve to be on the playing field, we cannot govern ourselves. That is an existential threat to the next generation of Americans.” — Michael Bennet
Part of our political divide is rooted in belief, an honest disagreement about the best way to better our society, but that divide is amplified by toxic partisanship.
Those on the right point to the “Democratic radical socialist agenda” and those on the left keep pointing out the inherent faults of “end-stage capitalism,” which keeps the partisans stirred up but does nothing to solve our problems.
How do we get past the political impasse? First, we must agree that the country has problems that should be addressed. Then we must agree on a course of action.
Most Americans would agree that a society that provides legitimate opportunities for all citizens to prosper is a goal worthy of our aspiration. The disagreements arise around the methods of pursuing the goal.
What gets overlooked in the partisan warfare is that there are two sides of the coin that will have to be addressed.
One side of that coin is compassion for the least fortunate among us, which is limited only by our willingness to view the world through the eyes of others. The second side of the coin is the fiscal resources that can be devoted to solving specific problems, which are limited, and that will require difficult choices.
One of the problems we face is how to implement an equitable, sustainable healthcare system.
From a compassion standpoint, we should not blame the people at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder for the conditions they find themselves in; we should find effective ways to help them. From a fiscal standpoint, everything has limits. We will have to make decisions about what can and cannot be done on the taxpayers’ dime.
Certainly, we can and should provide basic healthcare to every American, but we will never be able to spend unlimited sums attempting to save every critically ill patient. That doesn’t mean we are heartless; it means that we are attempting to manage available resources to maximize their impact. That is reality.
We cannot build a perfect world, but we should strive to build a better one. Nothing will be done about healthcare, or any of our other intractable problems, without bipartisan cooperation.
A recent example of how bipartisanship works is the Willow project, an oil drilling project in Alaska. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a GOP moderate with a record of working with Democrats, has advocated for the project. In March, with the Biden administration’s approval, the Interior Department announced that the project would move forward.
Many Americans have felt the effects of inflation caused, in part, by the loss of Russian oil. One of the planks in President Biden’s election platform was green energy, and he has delivered on that, but America will be dependent on fossil fuels for several more decades, and we will need a reliable supply of energy and stable prices in the interim.
Advocates of the Willow project are happy, environmentalists are not, and President Biden will be criticized by some members of his own party. But millions of Americans now have a more secure energy future that will make paying the monthly bills easier.
Politics is not a zero-sum game. Pragmatic compromise is a good thing. Everybody walks away with something, and America wins, which is exactly how it’s supposed to work.