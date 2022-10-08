Civil discourse is now missing from our interaction with each other, and it must return by invitation if we the people who are aiming at forming a more perfect union are to continue to co-exist peacefully.
Thanks to the Father, we have not all lost our sense of decency which makes us a part of humanity. In the past, there were many days I thought that I was on an island all alone with my call for us to examine our sanity.
There are still days when it seems we all got off at the same bus stop marked “First stop and last stop for Crazies to de-board. Feel comfortable getting off here. You will be with people of your kind or the inhabitants will quickly help you to become like them. We welcome you but there are a few requirements or expectations. No. 1, you must know how to accept, believe, and spread lies even when you know them to be lies. No. 2, you must be willing to bow down to our great King of Lies. No. 3, you must be willing to disregard all forms of decency such as honor, integrity, truthfulness and kindness and you must also be willing to allow your backbone to be removed.”
Until Mr. Frye reached out a couple of weeks ago and joined my plea calling for civil discourse, I was beginning to wonder where the rest of humanity was hiding. Here is what Mr. Frye wrote: “ Hi Willie Mae. I am from San Francisco, California, and I was in Rome this past week visiting my best friend’s family. I have to say Rome is a beautiful city and one that I will visit again. The interesting thing about Rome was when I read your Editorial in the Sunday paper. It was spot on. I love the line, ‘I could have a respectful exchange of ideas without resorting to name calling and yelling.’ I believe this is important in today’s society and how we should communicate with each other of all races or parties and come to an agreement to make this country better and not polarized. You went on to say Biden had a good relationship with extreme conservatives across the country; I look for this kind of working relationship in today’s world. Please push for compromise with our representatives. Republicans have great ideas and so do Democrats, the problem is we are polarized and cannot reach across the aisle and compromise. We need to come to agreements to move this country forward and not in the opposite direction. Listen to the other side and maybe we will understand each other and become one nation under God with everyone having the same liberties. Peace. Mike Frye.”
Mike’s words lifted me out of the dark doubting place of thinking that we were at a point of no return to decency in my lifetime. Putting all puns and joking aside, I was actually not where my word might have implied that I was. With the hope that I am following and reaching for, I was just delighted to have Mike, who lives so far away, to return home in California and reach back out to encourage a fellow traveler on this journey called life and shine the bright light of heartfelt hope on a dark situation.
He does not sound like a man who has lost hope. He seems to be where I am in spirit — knowing that as long as there is life and breath, hope is always there.
As citizens of this country, we always have the words written in the Preamble to the Constitution to hold on to. “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity...”
The preamble holds so much hope for those who believe in the U.S. Constitution. The word “we” means all of us. Each and every one of us; and there is hope in that realization.
Each day we should wake up trying to be better people for all people. The division runs deep and unless we can have civil discourse the future of the “we” is threatened. We must all join together to seek understanding in order to form a more perfect union, and civil discourse must be an integral part of our exchanges with each other.
Thanks, Mr. Frye, for spreading the same message on the West Coast. Help the “we” to keep it civil.