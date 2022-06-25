Boy, there is a lot going on here in Rome, Georgia, as we slam headlong into summertime.
The temperatures are soaring and the earth is slowly scorching but, as they say in Hollywood, the show must go on.
Speaking of Hollywood shows, we have had the honor of hosting the film crew for a new FX Network limited series called “Kindred”. My storefront space (not open yet) and several others have been utilized as the crew transformed the Cotton Block into an early 1800s village street.
The story is based on the historical science fiction novel by Octavia E. Butler and tells the story of a modern Black woman who is unexplainably transported back in time to the antebellum South.
Watching the process unfold and getting to know the folks that work in the various specialties involved in pulling off such an event has been so fun and fascinating. They have all been so nice and so talented at what they do.
I can’t wait to watch the show and I think I will read the book in preparation.
Can you imagine what it would be like to be transported back to a very different time in our nation’s history? As a young black woman, of course, the show’s catalyst would be enslaved and owned by a plantation in the early 1800s. There would have been no other choice at that time.
If you consider what it would mean to relive, in a sense, such a harsh and dangerous existence, it is no wonder that our African-American neighbors should want to celebrate the eventual freedom of their African ancestors.
We are on the verge of celebrating our country’s Independence Day with great fanfare, so why would they not want to celebrate theirs? And why would we not celebrate that with them?
The awakening that all human beings deserve to live free of ownership by other humans was definitely a step forward for our country, so I’d say it is a date to commemorate.
I had my own version of time travel this week, but it was luckily a very pleasant experience, and a slice of cherry pie was my passport.
This past weekend we had the pleasure of setting up a booth at the Etowah Brunch Market to celebrate and educate in honor of Pollinator Week. If you are reading this early on Saturday, drop the paper and run over to the Ridge Ferry Farmers Market where we are doing the same this weekend.
We have Bee City USA-Rome T-shirts and stickers, kids’ activities and face painting, a sample pollinator garden, and an observation hive set up where you can watch honey bees doing their thing. It will be worth the visit and you can get some wonderful produce and other fun stuff from all the vendors there.
Last weekend at the Etowah Brunch Market a lovely woman stopped by our booth and offered that we could go and get a free slice of pie from their Pies, Pies, & More booth. Pie has not been in my diet of late, but “free pie” surely means calorie-free, so we jumped at the chance for such a treat.
These ladies have been on my radar for awhile and I have resisted the urge to partake, but I am so glad that I took the offer this time. Their Facebook page says, “Making to Order handmade delicious artisan pies lovingly made like grandmothers of yesteryear. Using the best quality ingredients, organic whenever possible — never any high fructose corn syrups.”
What a wonderful description and what delicious results!
I would have had a hard time choosing from the delectable selection but then I saw it, “Tart Cherry Pie.” I squealed with glee, even though I’m far too old for such, because the mere thought of it took me straight back to my childhood.
I may have told you this story before, but when I was young we had a tart cherry tree in our backyard, and we were quite protective of its fruit. It must be hard to grow cherry trees in our area because I didn’t know anyone else that had one, and ours was not terribly productive, hence our high regard for its berries.
We were lucky to get enough cherries for one pie each year, and that was with my taking post as an armed guard to keep the birds and squirrels from stealing our spoils. Don’t worry, I was only armed with a BB gun, and a low-powered one at that. I got to be a pretty good shot and I promise no animals were harmed in the protecting of that tree, but they sure got the message that they were not welcome.
The effort that went into that harvest made that pie far more delicious than it might have been under more relaxed circumstances, and our family anticipated the treat each year with great enthusiasm.
Funny thing, when I told the pie lady my story of prowess in defense of cherries, she had her own childhood memory of stuffing herself with tart cherries straight from the tree in their yard.
She must not be from around here. Or maybe the distance from Atlanta to Rome was enough to make for a better yield.
The bounty of summer is a great reminder of the decadent days of our past, and provides the opportunity to travel back in time to those pleasant memories. My passport was a slice of tart cherry pie enjoyed with my coffee on a cool Sunday morning.
What is yours?