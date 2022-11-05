I hear on a regular basis that we are moving to a paperless society. I hear that the United States Postal Service is suffering financially because fewer people are using “snail mail.” I must confess that these things are incongruous with my daily trips to the mailbox.
Rare is the day that we do not get any mail. Truth is, the days when the mailbox is empty are probably better, if I consider what is in it when I do get mail.
Right now, we are in election season and our home has two very consistent voters, so we get more than our share of political mailers. We get mail from candidates, political parties, and other groups that are trying to influence our vote.
Since I work in politics, I know the process that is used to determine what voters to send mail to and what message that mail should have. So, when we get a political mailer, I look it over and critique it. Is it a good piece for the targeted audience? Would I have sent a piece like this out at all, and if so, would I have sent it to us? Actually, the general election campaign has been relatively light on mailers. The primary saw a much higher volume of political mail.
Probably the single bigger type of mail I get is credit card offers. Apparently, the entire world wants to give me credit. This is a little bit funny, given that I know my credit score. It is a rare day that at least one of us doesn’t get one of these.
Then, if it isn’t someone trying to give us credit, it’s someone trying to get us to use our existing credit cards to give them money. There is no shortage of groups that have either gotten us to sign up, or who have bought data about us, who write us asking for financial support for their cause that they have reason to believe we support. If it isn’t a charity trying to separate us from our money, it is a store, either brick and mortar or online. We get our share of catalogs and sale flyers.
Then there are our regular bills. We pay all of them online at this point and have asked for paperless billing on all that we can, but we still get plenty of paper bills. Maybe if they actually let us go paperless, they could save some money and reduce our bill.
The least common thing to appear in our mailbox is the type of mail you want to get. I truly cannot remember the last time I got an actual letter.
Do people even write those anymore? It’s not unheard of to get a birthday card and we usually get a few Christmas cards. I do have a friend who actually still sends out the old school Christmas letter every year.
We check the mail every day. I guess we are eternal optimists, thinking that maybe today will be the day to get a piece of mail we are excited to open. Rare is the day we aren’t disappointed. Undeterred, we will continue the daily ritual.