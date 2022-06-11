“Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!” — Patrick Henry
During the month of May we honor those fallen soldiers of past wars. What were the soldiers fighting for? Freedom!
After that we sashayed into the month of June, celebrating again that hard fight for freedom at home — by observing Juneteenth. It is one of the oldest celebrations of the abolition of slavery in the world. The first celebration took place in 1867.
Now it is 2022, and I am reminded of how soon we forget the things worthy to celebrate with jubilation.
In 2006, Mr. Greg Shropshire led the AACPA Connection Inc. to stage our first Juneteenth Celebration at Rome City Auditorium in the form of a original dramatic presentation titled “The Kings and Queens of the Nile.”
Up until that time I have known a few families to have private celebrations at their homes. A former student, Teresa Murray and her family have been celebrating on their private property for a number of years.
Greg did not leave me, as the founder and director of the AACPA Connection, any wiggle room. I asked, “Why do you think that it is so important?”
His response was, “Mrs. Samuel, all of us in America should celebrate it as an important event. It concludes what the Emancipation Proclamation started.
“The Watch Night service that you all celebrate in your Black churches can be traced back to gatherings also known as ‘Freedom’s Eve.’ On that night, Black slaves and free Blacks came together in churches and private homes all across the nation, awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation actually had become law. At the stroke of midnight, it was Jan. 1, 1863; all slaves in the Confederate states were declared legally free. When the news was received, there were prayers, shouts and songs of joy as many people fell to their knees and thanked God for moving on the heart of the President.”
Greg continued, “But the story did not end there.”
During the 1960s the day became less celebrated because Blacks were clamoring for integration. Blacks did not realize that integration without freedom is of no value. By 1970 the truth hit home that, in order to integrate, one must be free from the constraints and bondage from within as well as outside forces. Blacks began to celebrate again, especially in Texas.
June 19, 1865, was a day worth remembering and celebrating. That was a momentous occurrence. There was much jubilation and much sadness on all sides.
The plantation owners were crying and yelling about the destruction of the economic foundation of the South. Some of them were saying that their slaves were happy with things as they were. They could not understand why anything had to be changed. Be mindful now, this is two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
After the reading of Article 3 on the steps of Galveston Courthouse, there were shouts of jubilation from the slaves.
Everyone around the courthouse heard these words read by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger: “This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes, and work for wages.”
That jubilation must have been short lived as the truth of the hour surfaced. The hostile force was even more deadly now that the slaves were considered equal.
Blacks had a hard time finding a place to celebrate since they owned very little. They were denied use of public facilities for the Freedom Celebrations. However, they did not let that deter them. Many groups opened their church facilities. Most of the festivities were held out in rural areas around rivers and creeks that could provide for additional activities such as fishing and wading in the water. As years passed, eventually African Americans became land owners, land was donated and dedicated for such a time as that.
Many ask how is it celebrated? Juneteenth almost always focused on education and self-improvement.
Dress was also an important element in early Juneteenth customs and is often still taken seriously. Dress is important because during slavery there were laws in many areas that prohibited or limited the dressing of the enslaved. During the initial days of the emancipation celebrations, there are accounts of former slaves tossing their ragged clothing into creeks and rivers to put on clothing taken from the plantations belonging to their former “masters.”
Let us continue to celebrate freedom for all as we jubilantly sashay into July, when we can all marvel in the glory of how great it is to be not only a free country but a free people within a free country.
Let America be America to all.
“Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!” — Patrick Henry