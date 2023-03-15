National Deaf History Month, which takes place from March 13 to April 15, celebrates American Deaf history and promotes the importance of American Deaf culture. It straddles two months to highlight three important milestones in Deaf history, but for us it makes sense to celebrate National Deaf History every day.
The key milestones consist of three noteworthy dates. First: The Deaf President Now movement, March 7-13, 1988, succeeded in having Dr. King Jordan appointed the first-ever Deaf president of the world’s only Deaf liberal arts college, Gallaudet University in Washington, DC, after 124 years of hearing individuals running the college.
Second: The Charter for Gallaudet University was signed on April 8, 1864, by President Abraham Lincoln. Earlier, John J. Flournoy was one of several people who had pushed to establish Gallaudet.
And the third: The American School for the Deaf, which is the oldest permanent school in Hartford, Connecticut, was established on May 9, 1816, and opened its doors on April 15, 1817. National ASL Day was established on the same day of ASD’s opening to honor and celebrate American Sign Language every year.
Here are some fun facts starting with older historical events.
Fun Fact 1: Francis Green, a hearing father of a Deaf son, Charles, and advocate of Deaf education, wanted to establish an American school for the Deaf in Massachusetts in 1803 but died before his vision was realized. Nevertheless, his vision inspired Mason Cogswell, Thomas H. Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc to co-establish the present-day ASD, making Green’s dream come true.
Fun Fact 2: It was common for rich families to hire private tutors for their Deaf children before the Deaf schools were officially established. A famous poet. Lydia Huntley, taught Mason Cogswell’s Deaf daughter Alice in British Sign Language before ASD was born. Other rich families, such as the Flournoy family and the Prior family, employed private tutoring services for their Deaf children, too.
Fun Fact 3: Francis Gard, a 1808 graduate of Bordeaux Deaf School in France, wrote a letter in April 1816, to two Americans, Samuel L. Mitchell and then president Thomas Jefferson, offering his services to establish a Deaf school in the U.S. Those letters are now in the National Archives Museum in D.C.
Fun Fact 4: Deaf leaders such as Philip H. Neilson in North Carolina, Colonel Smith in Ohio, James A. Watterson in Alabama and John J. Flournoy in Georgia, who either served at private schools or pushed for and established their state-governed Deaf schools, were rarely mentioned or even acknowledged in early history. Today, they are beginning to be noticed for their efforts.
Fun Fact 5: In the 1800s, Deaf people were considered second class citizens. The society mistakenly thought speaking with voice in any language, especially English, was superior and demonstrated higher intelligence. But Deaf people like Laurent Clerc, the Deaf Flournoy brothers, Almira Peugh, Inez Harrison, and others demonstrated that even if they cannot speak with voice, they are just as capable as their hearing counterparts, with their own language, their own culture and their history that continues into the present day.
Fun Fact 6: Admitting Black Deaf students since 1884, the Kentucky School for the Deaf was the only Deaf school that invited and honored several former Black Deaf students to receive their high school diplomas on March 31, 2011, after they were denied 60 years ago because of their skin color. Unfortunately, other Deaf schools have not followed KSD’s model yet.
Fun Fact 7: Noteworthy animals who either know ASL or are Deaf include Washoe the chimpanzee and Koko the gorilla who learned to talk in ASL; and Patsy Ann in Alaska, a Deaf dog who always greeted traveling ships. There also are ordinary ones who advocate for Deaf individuals, such as my Aussie shepherd, Baylee, who is a great ambassador of the Deaf world.
And there’s so much we can learn from the Deaf History Month, about amazing Deaf people (and Deaf animals) whose creativity and resilience are limitless and who, against all odds, were able to do amazing things that changed the world and paved the way for others to succeed in their own way for years to come. They are truly remarkable trailblazers worth learning about.