We study history not to wallow in it but to let it impel us to higher grounds.
Black History Month, or National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by Black Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. The event grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans.
For many years it was celebrated for only a week out of the month, however, since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the entire month of February as Black History Month. President Biden officially designated February as National Black History Month several weeks ago. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating their Black history.
Learning about Black history means that we will be exposed to the good, bad, and ugly of a people. Knowing our own history, or the history of our culture, is important because it helps us — all of us — to know who we are while molding the future. Being familiar with past events gives us the ability not only to learn from past mistakes but also from successes.
Many still say that history repeats itself if we do not study it and learn from it. That is not the correct way to say that. History does not repeat, but man does.
My very strong belief is that when we omit any group from history teachings, this results in a limited understanding of history’s relationship with the present and future. How does one say to another human “Teach my history, but it is not proper to teach your history because it may upset people”? What makes black and brown people so inhuman that they are not worthy of attending a public school and being taught the information about themselves that is freely given to people who are different from them?
Does that mean that we should not teach about the American Civil War? There is nothing more brutal in our history than the devastations of the Civil War in which we lost over 750,000 Americans. And who knows how many died back home from neglect because of the war? The battles were brutal, hand-to-hand combat in many cases. The grounds were strewn with bodies from both sides. Those bodies were not just numbers but brothers, sons, fathers, uncles, and granddads whose lives were cut short for another man’s idiotic belief.
So, what is the problem with teaching what the basic cause of the war was and all of the atrocities that were a part of slavery?
I realize that many people do not agree that slavery was the cause, to have slaves or not to have them. For some people, the war was caused by the failing economy. What was the economy based on? Slavery. Many slaveholders were honest with each other when discussing the issue. One slaveholder exclaimed in a meeting “To do away with slavery will destroy the economic foundation of the South.”
Up until this very day, many Americans believe that there was no harm in having slaves. However, these are the individuals who are able to trace their history and those whose parents were not separated from families. These are the people who never had their language and religion taken from them. There are people who believed that then and are descendants of people who believed such utter nonsense and taught them.
As we examine the history of a glorious people this year, we should not see this as the time to play the blame game or to fret and begin to scurry away or withdraw, hoping to find what we believe to be a safe place. No, it is time to focus on what we are doing and not doing. Focus not on what the enemies are doing.
We must concern ourselves, the way Dr. King did, with the best part of what man is capable of being or becoming. We must remember that he had witnessed the worst part of what man could possibly be and yet it did not dash his hope and faith in the God that he served. He believed deeply in his truth that good and evil will prevail. He stated, “Truth crushed to earth will rise again.”
We must as a people (not just Black people) remember that we are only responsible for what we do on our watch.
Even if our fellow community members do not recognize and value what we do, that is not what matters most. Each of us must keep doing the right thing, remaining faithful to the cause and the call that the Creator placed on each of us. We must stay strong and not fret.