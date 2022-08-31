The Georgia School for the Deaf 175th Anniversary Celebration is just around the corner.
If you do the math, you will see that GSD has been around for 176 years. The pandemic pushed our events out one year. The alumni association did celebrate by posting a video on Facebook wishing GSD a happy 175th birthday. We also hosted two fundraising cookouts and held a dedication ceremony for the Deaf Prior siblings.
The Facebook video♦ aimed for recognition and fundraising for GSD’s milestone celebration.
We started with pictures of the historical marker in front of Fannin Hall, now the home of Cave Spring City Hall, explaining the history of John J. Flournoy founding GSD. Then, the video highlighted Cedar Valley Academy, established in Cedartown and recognized as the first GSD by ASL Rose. Descendants of the Prior family through Matilda (Prior) West, the eldest hearing sibling, and Lucius, one of the Deaf Prior siblings, signed, “Support CVA.” One of Lucius’s descendants in the video is Deaf, too! Lastly, 175 GSD and Georgia School for the Black Deaf alumni wished a happy 175th birthday to GSD and a happy 139th birthday to GSBD.
♦ The Prior Dedication Ceremony was held on July 28 at the Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown to honoring the Deaf Prior siblings, Ephraim, Middleton, Lucius, Abigail, and Angeline. That day was also Angeline’s 191st birthday.
Lucius’s descendant, Richard Ferguson, sent us a few remarks. Arleigh Ordoyne of the Polk County Historical Society spoke about the history of the cemetery, which happens to be the oldest cemetery in Cedartown. I talked about the Deaf Priors and CVA. The Georgia Infantry 36th Regiment Company D Color Guard stood nearby.
The day after the ceremony, a descendant of Lucius posted touching remarks on social media: “Unfortunately, in the times of my Prior family ancestors, headstones were not common for Deaf people. This resulted in Lucius and his four siblings not having a proper grave marker or monument for close to 150 years. As of yesterday, that injustice has been made right.”
Both the Rome News-Tribune and Polk County Standard Journal printed articles about the ceremony on the front page. The Polk County Historical Society museum has also expanded a display about the Prior Family to include information about the Deaf siblings and CVA.
The celebrations
On the evening of Friday, Sept. 2, GSD Alumni Association will have a birthday bash to celebrate both the 175th anniversary of GSD’s official opening in 1846 and the 50th anniversary of the founding of GSDAA. Big cakes will be provided. The historical guestbook will be available for signatures during the weekend, then it shall be preserved for use in future celebrations.
GSDAA will offer several options for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3. Participants can visit Fannin Hall, the first state-funded building for GSD — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Walking around the Georgia School for the Deaf Historic District is another option. The GSDAA Museum will be open. Last, people can ride the GSD 175th Trolley Tour.
Next, the general meeting and elections will take place. A group picture will be taken in the Whitworth Gym with people wearing Kelly green and gold T-shirts — GSD’s school colors — with artwork drawn by a 1981 alumnus and a 1988 alumnus. During the banquet that evening, we will open the time capsule!
On Sunday, Sept. 4, GSDAA will have a breakfast gathering to close the weekend.
Remaining goals
GSDAA should have its own home. Ideally, GSDAA would take ownership of a former GSD building and move its museum and offices there.
I hope that all future GSD anniversaries will be celebrated together: the founding of GSD, the opening of the first GSD, the opening of the second GSD, the opening of GSBD, and the founding of GSDAA.
There are a few remaining goals to commemorate our milestones. I want to see historical markers established for different GSD sites in Cave Spring and Cedartown, a brick memorial created at Fannin Hall, Ellen G. Fisher’s name restored to the GSD Library, and GSD historical attractions added to the Cave Spring Welcome Center sign.
It would be wonderful to put banners up on light poles in downtown Cave Spring for anniversaries. Cave Spring originally agreed to put banners up for the 175th and GSDAA ordered them, but Cave Spring changed their mind and instead offered to put the banners on the ground. The pomp and circumstance Rockmart’s 150th anniversary is currently getting should be comparable.
It would also be awesome to have a GSD Festival every year at Rolater Park.
We need to do better.
Deaf people shouldn’t be invisible, silent until spoken to. They deserve to be seen and celebrated like everyone else.
The schools CVA, GSD and GSBD deserve to be a cherished part of local history.
Celebrate the 1833 establishment of GSD, the 1835 opening of GSD at CVA, the 1846 second and state-recognized opening of GSD, and the opening of GSBD in 1882.
Celebrate with us!