Did you know there’s an OFFICIAL day to give? It’s today. It’s called Giving Tuesday.
It’s the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and it was started several years ago as sort of a global generosity movement. Nonprofits, community organizers, grassroots groups, and mutual aid networks from all over the world have been using Giving Tuesday as a way to seek support, funding and volunteers.
I know we should give at any time we’re able. But just like we have a Mother’s Day and a Valentine’s Day, it’s good to have a special day when we’re reminded to give to the people and organizations that need help or that make our community better.
Now there’s actual official ways to give to small businesses and nonprofits. You can go online to GivingTuesday.org and find organizations either by their interests or by location and you can donate. That would be wonderful. BUT you don’t have to do it that way. You can give and support right here in our community without necessarily going through the official routes.
I’d like to suggest some of the organizations you can give to/support on Giving Tuesday right here in Rome and Floyd County. Please don’t be mad if I left your organization out; I can’t possibly name everyone but I’m hoping this is a good start. Just look them up online or on social media or visit their location if possible. They’ll be more than happy to tell you how best you can help, either by donating or volunteering.
1. Harbor House Child Advocacy Center — They provide services, resources and therapy for local children who may have been victims of sexual abuse. This is incredibly tough and important work.
2. Davies Homeless Shelters -- They provide services and shelter for those in need of shelter as well as provide programs to help those they serve.
3. PAWS and other local animal welfare organizations such as ARF, Floyd Felines, Red Clay Equine Rescue & Sanctuary — Some need funding, some need supplies, some need volunteers and ALL need you to foster or adopt IF you have the resources to do so. If you’re considering a pet for your family PLEASE at least look at our local rescues and shelters to see if one of the animals could be right for you. I promise there are beautiful, well behaved, loving animals who need a home and that don’t cost hundreds of dollars at a pet store.
4. Rome Little Theatre — Buy season tickets, buy tickets to their shows, take your family and friends to their shows.
5. TRED — our local trails organization works incredibly hard to make sure that we all have beautiful trails to walk, run, hike and bike.
6. Habitat For Humanity Coosa Valley — They build homes for families in need. One easy way of supporting is simply by shopping at the the local ReStore behind Central Plaza. All the money you spend there goes toward HFH’s mission.
7. Santa Bike Patrol — This is the Floyd County Police Department’s big Christmas fundraiser to buy bicycles for lots of local needy kids.
8. Hospitality House — This is a nonprofit providing emergency and outreach support services to victims of domestic violence. They have a thrift store on Shorter Avenue and the proceeds from that benefit the organization.
9. Open Door Home — They provide residential facilities and emergency and extended care to youth who have been neglected and/or abused.
10. Rome Symphony Orchestra — One of the oldest orchestras in the south, the RSO is truly a gem and a treasure to this community. We MUST support this organization either through donations or simply by purchasing season tickets or attending concerts.
11. Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia — They provide compassionate and confidential care as well as support and advocacy to survivors of sexual assault and promote sexual assault awareness and prevention.
12. Rome Floyd Community Kitchen — They provide meals to people who really need them. I’m sure they could use your donations. An easy way to do that is to look at their large outdoor sign on North Broad Street/Calhoun Avenue where they announce what supplies are most needed that particular week.
13. Keep Rome/Floyd Beautiful — They’re responsible for community cleanups on streets, roads and rivers as well as recycling programs and educational outreach.
14. Summit Quest — This is an AMAZING organization that provides support, resources and activities to kids and their families affected by cancer.
15. Elevation House — This nonprofit provides adult mental health resources.
16. DIGS — The wonderful work DIGS does in this community can never be overstated. They provide resources, activities and educational opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities. They give people a sense of independence and a sense of purpose. They are truly doing the Lord’s work.
17. The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation — They’re keeping the magnificent and historic DeSoto Theatre looking its best and functioning at its peak. We have such a gift in that place and we need to preserve it.
18. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia
19. Good Neighbor Ministries — They offer financial assistance in the most dire of circumstances. If a family simply cannot make rent for the month and they’re about to be evicted, they can get some financial assistance. Or if one of their utilities, for example their power, is about to be disconnected for nonpayment, Good Neighbor can help toward the bill.
20. Fairview/E.S. Brown — This nonprofit is working (and has worked for years) to secure funding to preserve the Fairview Colored School in Cave Spring and turn it into a museum and cultural learning center.
21. NAMI — National Alliance for Mental Illness provides support, education, and advocacy on behalf of individuals and families affected by mental illness.
These are just SOME of the organizations I know could use your donations or support on Giving Tuesday. But please remember that’s not the only way to give. You don’t have to write a big check or volunteer your time to give back to the community.
Simple acts of kindness are also a way to help others. You can help a neighbor with yardwork or groceries, buy someone a cup of coffee, buy someone a meal, visit folks in nursing homes or the hospital, take shelter dogs for a day at the park.