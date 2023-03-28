Is anyone else tired of cancel culture? When people say or do things that the rest of society deems inappropriate, we’re expected to ostracize them. We’re expected to punish them by “canceling” them, hurting them in any way we can for saying or doing that horrible thing. Being “canceled” can lead to many things, from simply being shunned by others to even losing a job.
Now before we get any farther into this let me say that there is language and behavior that does not need to be tolerated. There are absolutely things that are truly offensive to groups of people and most of us can agree that those things shouldn’t be said.
But here’s the problem with cancel culture now. It’s gotten to where anyone who gets their feelings hurt or who gets angry about something believes that the person or entity that caused those hurt feelings MUST be punished severely. It’s gotten to where if you say something I don’t like then you’re obviously racist or sexist or ageist or homophobic or antisemitic. Or you hate White people or Native Americans or Asians. And that’s simply not true.
It could have absolutely nothing to do with an entire group or community. Maybe that person just doesn’t like YOU. Maybe that person is just angry at YOU. Maybe that person just disagrees with YOU.
But we allow it. We allow people to cry wolf any time their feelings are hurt. We make a huge deal out of it and that’s dangerous, because there are times when society DOES need to make a big deal out of something and it’s undermined by all the other times we blew that whistle when there wasn’t really cause for alarm.
What happens when someone gets offended today is that the rest of us are then expected to jump on that bandwagon and shame the “offender” because, if we don’t, then we’re somehow complicit in the offense. We’re somehow guilty because we didn’t think there was cause for taking offense.
And please don’t try to make this a political issue by saying Republicans created cancel culture or the Democrats created cancel culture. This has been going on for a long time and everyone’s guilty of it. If it fits their agenda to cry out and be the victim, they’ll do it.
Here are some of the things that have disappointed me about cancel culture...
1. Sports teams — I know this is a touchy subject. There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to renaming or rebranding sports teams because some groups find their names or logos or mascots or traditions offensive. And I’m sensitive to that. Here’s my uneducated opinion. A sports team has most likely chosen a name because it’s something they like. It’s something they and their fans can be proud of. It’s something really special or really cool. In fact, there are many sports teams who have gotten the blessing of their namesake to continue using that name. Before you get on a soapbox about this team or that team having an offensive name, look at the history of that name and how it’s used and represented. You might find there is a lot of pride and love behind the use of that name.
2. The Dixie Chicks — The country group changed their name a couple years ago to The Chicks because of connotations with the word Dixie, which was used to describe the Confederate states that upheld slavery. I can see why they would want to distance themselves from that connotation but do you honestly believe for one minute that their name was ever chosen because they somehow support the idea of slavery? This group was canceled even before cancel culture was a thing. Remember when the lead singer made a disparaging remark about the president during a concert and they were all but black-listed by country radio? And now those same people who a decade ago wanted them off the air for saying something negative about the president have been saying terrible things about subsequent presidents. So in my heart they will always be The Dixie Chicks and I’ll sing along to “Wide Open Spaces,” “Goodbye Earl” and “Travelin’ Soldier” every time it comes on my radio.
3. Baby It’s Cold Outside — Y’all remember when a few years ago they tried to ban that Christmas song because people claimed the man in the song was forcing the girl to stay at his house against her will? Once again, I think that was taken too far. In context, the song is simply about the guy hoping the girl will stay longer so he’s saying it’s cold outside. She protests but there’s no indication that there is anything sinister behind the lyrics. Again, cancel culture tried to ruin a holiday classic.
4. Holidays vs. Christmas — No one is trying to take Christ out of Christmas. Just because someone says Happy Holidays doesn’t mean they hate or want to forget Jesus. They’re just being inclusive of other special days at that time of year.
5. Banned books and art — This is where I think things have gotten really ridiculous. If you don't want your children reading a particular book or seeing a particular work of art that's up to you. But to have have those books and artworks banned impacts the ability of others to experience them and to learn from them, others who may not have any problems whatsoever with those things. Once again, cancel culture has made it ok for people to think that if I don't like this thing, then you shouldn't like this thing either. Or else you're the problem.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that if we continue on this path of publicly punishing people every time someone claims they’re offended or hurt, then where does it end?
I certainly have said and done some pretty dumb things in the past. And if truth be told, I’m probably going to say and do some pretty dumb things in the future. I imagine many people are in the same boat. What will save our society is that hopefully folks can see the intent behind our words and deeds and not grab their pitchforks as a kneejerk reaction.