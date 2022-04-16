As we approach the Resurrection Sunday, our hearts should be overjoyed that we can worship our Creator in any manner that we desire.
Many people had different ways to celebrate and remember the 40-day season of Lent leading to the Resurrection Day celebration. Some Christian leaders called for different kinds of fasts. Some called for a more serious study of the word of God, so that followers might have a better understanding of who Jesus is and what his purpose was for coming to earth and having the experiences of man. We should know now that he came to redeem man unto to himself.
One minister shared with his followers 40 amazing things about Jesus, and I am sure he could have shared many more. Jesus is an amazing Savior, and when we take the time to examine the Word, we find more and more of his amazing attributes.
We traveled these last 40 days studying the Word, trying to understand why the suffering of Jesus was necessary, knowing that no other prophet came before us leading the way to successfully complete the Christian journey.
Can he now trust us at the foot of the cross?
When studying the Word these last 40 days, the revelation of who the man called Jesus was had to come through. After traveling with him from the dark night into bright day, now we should be bigger and better at being our best selves.
As he was being led to the cross, we know now why he looked back at the women and children who were following, crying and asking WHY? He was able to turn to them and tell them not to cry for him, but to weep for themselves and their children. He said that there were some dark days ahead for us.
When we look at our families, and especially the children, we can better understand what he meant and why he said that, for generations to come, we were going to need serious prayer.
On this special Resurrection Day, the question is can God trust us to stay at the foot of the cross? Can we still stand at the foot of the cross — that place where you feel that all you have worked, hoped, and dreamed for begins to fall apart. That place where it seems that life is not going to turn out as you had planned. That place where it seems that being in God’s Will means enduring brokenness and pain.
Can God trust you to stay at that place where it’s dark, your world is shaken and you feel that you are all alone? All of us have been at that place at some point in our lives. All of us have had thoughts of giving up and turning around. Some have even given up and took their hands off the plough.
Some of us got to that place where rejection, separation and disappointment met, and we gave up. But we heard the voice saying that “there is still room at the cross for you.”
Can he trust you to stay there awhile and wait for him even as you face rejection as he did? Can he trust you to stay at the foot of the cross even as you face loved ones and friends turning away from you, denying you and denying their friendship with you? Will you stand at the foot of the cross and wait for him?
Can you imagine what, Mary, his mother, was experiencing as she stood at the foot of the cross looking up at her son? Mary saw her son hanging there, but she had to look past her son and see her Savior. I suppose that in her spirit she hears him say, “Just as the son of man did not come to be served, but to serve and to give up his life as a ransom for many.”
And I am sure she remembered that she, too, had to surrender her life to God at an early age. I can imagine that in her spirit she hears her own words spoken many years ago, when she submitted completely to God’s Will. “Behold the handmaid of the Lord: Be it done unto me according to thy word.”
On this Resurrection weekend, can God trust us to surrender our all and stay at the foot of the cross? Can he trust us to proclaim the good news that he is alive? Not only is he alive, but he is sovereign and will reign forever.
That is what this life is all about. That is what his dying was all about. That is what his suffering was all about. For in his death and resurrection, we have all become inheritors of his salvation — some of us whose transgressions were rolled back under the law and those who are redeemed by Grace. Jesus is alive, and now the question of the day is can he trust us to stay at the foot of the cross and wait for him?
Happy Resurrection Day!!