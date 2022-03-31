My granny likes to fall down on a seasonal basis. Bushes. Concrete. Door handles. None of them stand a chance when granny is around.
Poor thing, it’s not really her fault, she suffered a brain trauma decades ago that affects her balance. She now has to walk like she is constantly on a cruise ship in the middle of a hurricane. At least, that’s what I think it is. She did take a lot of cruises in the past, so that could be it too.
Everyone has their kryptonite. Granny has two. Gravity and monosodium glutamate, MSG, the tasty preservative that makes Chinese food taste like Chinese food. If it weren’t for those two things I imagine the lady would go on living forever.
Unfortunately, she’s drawn to both Chinese food and falling down like a moth to a flame.
The injuries from falling are pretty self-explanatory. Broken bones, bruises, excruciating pain, possible opioid addictions. The MSG, I should explain.
MSG isn’t really something a lot of folks think about. Many years ago there was some uproar about it being bad for you or causing heart problems, but that’s not where I am going with this. All it takes is one little drop of this stuff to hit Granny’s stomach and the reaction rivals any of the early Manhattan Project experiments. I’m talking air-raid signal blaring, you better run for the gas mask type of explosion.
Whenever she sees MSG on a box of something she’ll say, “That MSG will make you run!” One reaction even caused her to cut across seven lanes of Atlanta traffic to make an emergency stop in front of a check cashing place at the airport.
I had never considered what would happen if both of these events occurred at the same time. Lucky for me I got to experience it a few years ago. I believe it was Thanksgiving and the martinis were flowing.
Next thing you know, Granny’s laying on the floor and the EMTs are showing up. Her pupils were fine and she could wiggle her toes, so we figured we’d just put her to bed and not deal with all the hospital stuff so late in the evening.
In the morning things weren’t better, so we took her to the doctor to check the ol’ gray mare out. The doctor asked her to remove her shirt but she removed her pants instead. When asked later why she did that, she replied, “He was a tall drink of water, wasn’t he?”
After the exam and some X-rays, we found out she had fractured her back. That explained why she was barely mobile.
The thing about going to the doctor for hours on end is that it works up a heck of a hunger. “Guess what? There’s a Chinese restaurant on the way home. We should stop there.” So we did. Usually, Granny asks if the dish has any MSG in it before she orders, but I guess the opioids were doing their job and she failed to interrogate the waiter. We ate and left.
I was unaware that we were driving the Enola Gay home.
About halfway through the drive, Granny perked up from her coma. “I think there was MSG in that chicken,” she said. I knew then I had to put the pedal to the metal. I looked over and Granny was digging her talons into the armrest and doing some sort of old lady Lamaze breathing.
I pulled up to her house, opened her garage, and rushed to my trunk to get her walker. She wasn’t there. I asked my wife what happened. She said, shocked, “She ran!” I went to check on Granny but I couldn’t get through the front door without a respirator.
My 80-year-old grandmother was able to jump out of a car and sprint, maybe even doing a cartwheel on the way to the bathroom, with a broken back. A woman who could barely walk to her mailbox on a normal day without risking major injury. I asked her how she was able to accomplish such a feat. She replied, “I told you, MSG will make you run!”