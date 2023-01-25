This year, Gabe Sinclair is 85, the oldest known surviving Georgia School for the Black Deaf alumnus. His name sign is the handshape “1” placed briefly on the forearm, then moving down to touch near the elbow.
He was born in Dry Branch, Georgia, on Jan. 1,1938. He was the youngest of 15 children, the first 10 by his mother, the other five half-siblings. He lost his mother when he was 3. At age 4 Gabe became deaf as a result of meningitis.
The nurse encouraged his father to place Gabe in GSBD, but he refused. Gabe was instead sent to a local public Black school with no interpreters. He couldn’t follow what was being taught and got confused. When he was 15, his father passed away. Gabe entered GSBD in 1953.
During the years of segregation the Georgia School for the Deaf consisted of two separate schools on two different campuses, about a quarter mile apart. The school on the Fannin Campus was for the white Deaf students, while the school on the Gordon Campus (later renamed the Perry Campus) was for Black Deaf students.
At GSBD, Gabe acquired Black American Sign Language from his friends, since not all hearing teachers at GSBD could sign very well, with the exception of Charles Glenn who was a teacher and the only interpreter on campus. Gabe learned bricklaying in class.
After the gym was built, Glenn formed a team called Black Panthers. The first five players were Gabe, Melton Henry, Bobby Quarterman, Leonard Pitman, and Harry Will.
They played against a few local Black hearing schools from different cities, including Stephens High School. Zeke McDaniel, future GSBD and GSD teacher and coach, was on the Stephens High School team. The Black Panthers also played against the Alabama School for Black Deaf.
Since there was no hair salon available at school at the time, Glenn clipped students’ hair at the dorm for free. Gabe learned from him and helped clip students’ hair. Glenn later gave the clippers to Gabe, and Gabe became the sole haircutter on campus.
In May 1957, Gabe was among the first graduating Black class. In the following fall he became both an assistant coach for Coach Glenn and a dorm parent at GSBD. But a colleague betrayed him, which led to Gabe’s firing after only four months.
In 1959 Gabe married his girlfriend, Catherine Gaskins, also a GSBD alumna, and had a son, David Earl Sinclair.
In 1963, Principal Alvin Hill asked Gabe to come back and work at GSD. Gabe worked at GSD while training, twice a week for a year, at Coley Bochacman’s barber shop in Cedartown. After he passed an exam in Atlanta, Gabe became a licensed barber.
When David drowned in 1969, Gabe and Catherine divorced. He later married Bernice Woodruff. They have been married for over 50 years now and have four daughters.
Gabe served for a number of years at GSBD. After full desegregation in 1975, he worked nights at GSD as a dorm coordinator at the administration level and as a barber during daylight on special days until his retirement in 1989.
Afterwards, he worked full time as a barber at his own barber shop in the present-day Harris Skate Supply building on West Avenue, next to the Polk County Historical Society Museum in Cedartown. Local dentist Charles Owen in Cedartown was his customer.
The Rome News-Tribune newspaper from 2021 quoted one of Gabe’s daughters: “To have a Black business on Main Street was pretty big back then,” she said, “My parents were also in their 20s during the Civil Rights Movement so they see things so differently than the way I see them and can appreciate things a whole lot more.”
Gabe has been featured in several multimedia and publications, including the 2006 Reflections in which Gabe shared his stories with the Georgia African American Historic Preservation. He also appeared in a movie, “Spirit of Love: The Mike Glenn Story” that was released in 2013. Mike was Charles’s son.
In 2021, Gabe was one of 175 GSD alumni to wish GSD a happy 175th Birthday in a special video that I created and produced. I considered his participation in the video the greatest honor, considering his age. It would be cool if GSD could name a building after Gabe Sinclair (or any one of Black alumni and employees) because he is truly a gem!