Just recently I realized that I do love parades. Those of us in the Rome/Floyd County community had the opportunity last month to witness and participate in two very different parades — and yet they had so much in common.
One group paraded to celebrate the freedom to be who the creator made them gender wise, and the other group paraded to celebrate the freedom to feel comfortable in the color skin the creator placed them in. They were both celebrating freedom from the man-made shackles put on people who are different.
These shackles are so strong that they damage the soul of a human being by having a negative impact on his spirit, mind, body, heart and soul. These parts are the total makeup of a man. When these parts of a human being are negatively impacted socially, spiritually, morally and emotionally, he has nothing left but fragmented parts of a being. He is then required to call attention to the need to have those areas unchained and put back together so he can be healthy.
Those parades were as needful as the wind that was not blowing on the day of the Juneteenth Parade. It was hot as fish grease that day. Maybe on that day we were being reminded of the cotton-picking days and, with that in mind, we should be able to appreciate and celebrate this partial freedom that is ours today.
Both groups have a phrase or song calling attention to the fact that they are America. The Pride group was blasting the song “We are America” just as a reminder to us all. When that music was playing, everybody moved to the beat. The Juneteenth group repeats the poem by Langston Hughes titled “I Too Am America.” And some hold dear the poem “Let America be America to Me.”
Both groups will continue to wonder why must one group continuously remind another group, created by the same creator, that they too are human and a part of the main.
These are the times when the spirit of my co-worker Addie Jim Rollins comes center stage, and I believe I know why she called her students “humans.” In her classes she had Whites, Blacks, Chinese, LGBTQ, rich and poor. By addressing them in that manner she was putting them on the same level of the playing field and bidding them to run the human race.
The community welcomed both parades — except for a few “clay pots” who are still trying to come to grips with what man is all about and what their particular role in it is. They want to play God, not realizing that God needs no help. Those clay pots will one day realize that, when the right pressure is placed on them, they too will crumble with those of us who are made different, and I am sure we have a different purpose for being here.
The lead off symbol in the Juneteenth Parade on June 18 was Rex Hussmann role playing Colonel Gordon Granger, standing next to a white horse whose name is FREEDOM. They were on the bed of a G &W Towing Service truck driven by John Melvin Gordon.
FREEDOM was created by Paperman, who was imprisoned in Hayes State Prison when AACPA’s Connection group staged one of the first Juneteenth dramatic productions, titled “Jubilee in Galveston.” in the early 2000. He is called Paperman because he would never sign his name on any of his artwork, and always said “Just call me paper man.” Because of the privacy rules of the prison, I could never acquire his given name. I do know that he is Caucasian. My contact person with him at the prison has since died. Paperman is no longer there, but he is somewhere free. For many years Paperman created backdrops for the AACPA Connection Inc. performances. Paperman, if someone who knows you should happen to share this with you, please know that we pray blessings on you for your kindness and the generosity of your time. We give thanks to the Creator for your gift and talent, which you willingly shared with others.
In 2021, when the horse emerged from storage, Sam Malone decided that FREEDOM needed to be spruced up and his saddle and reins should have some color. Now he has a saddle and reins that have been highlighted, thanks to the artistic talent of Mr. Calvin Askew. We thank Calvin as well, for giving of his time to share his gift with the community.
Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in the last geographic area in America where slavery existed learned of their freedom. This took place on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. Union Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston on a white horse, supported by 2,000 to 6,000 soldiers. Their purpose was to enforce the law, General Order No. 3, announcing that “all slaves are free” by proclamation of President Abraham Lincoln. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862, and issued on Jan. 1, 1863. It took over two and a half years for the news to be shared with the slaves in southwest Texas and to be enforced.
Who is so bold as to tell me to stop breathing? We need freedom like we need the air we breathe.