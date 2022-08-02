We all have our deeply held beliefs and opinions about the things around us. And particularly here in the South we’ve got our unwavering traditions about music, food and many other aspects of our culture.
But every now and again I come across something that I just have to disagree with. And that contrary opinion can be very unpopular at times.
Now these aren’t of great consequence and there are no earth-shattering revelations here, but I’ve come up with a list of several things I believe might go against popular opinion. But I don’t think I’m alone on all of these...
1. I’ve never seen “Steel Magnolias.” I know it’s supposed to be this dramatic and emotional journey about the relationships between six Southern women but I’ve never seen it and when I tell people that, they have a physical reaction to the news.
2. Boiled peanuts are gross. It’s the texture. I like the IDEA of peanuts being covered in those spices and seasonings. But when you get down to it, I just can’t stomach the thought of biting down into peanuts and have them be soft and mushy. But did you know that the process of boiling peanuts draws antioxidants from their shells? Boiled peanuts have four times the antioxidants of raw or roasted peanuts.
3. I like my cornbread with a little sweetness to it. I know everyone has their favorite type of cornbread. Some like it dry, some like it with jalapenos. I like it a little moist and with a little sweetness to it.
4. I’ll pronounce it PEE-CAN till the day I die. I get made fun of a lot because of the way I pronounce the word “pecan.” I know many folks around here say puh-kaan. But I’ve always said pee-can.
5. The devil won that fiddlin’ contest against Johnny. Just listen to it with an unbiased ear. For those who don’t know, I’m talking about the Charlie Daniels classic “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” in which the devil himself challenged Johnny to a fiddlin’ contest. I think the devil won for a couple different reasons. First of all, his fiddling had a little more “fire” behind it. Yes I know he had a band of demons to help him out but that bass was on point. Also, in a more existential way, the devil won because he goaded Johnny into the sins of pride and greed. Johnny even admits “My name’s Johnny and it might be a sin but I’ll take your bet you’re gonna regret cause I’m the best that’s ever been.”
6. Mac and Cheese is overrated. You heard me. It’s bland and tasteless. And before you say “well you just haven’t had good mac and cheese,” I’ve had mac and cheese at people’s mamas’ houses, I’ve had it at church potlucks, I’ve had it at picnics, I’ve had it at countless different restaurants and I still think it’s bland. It would need to be much better seasoned and with way more cheese for me to like it.
7. Canned cranberry sauce is far superior to home-made cranberry sauce. If it doesn’t have all the ridges from the can and that metallic tang to it, I don’t want it.
8. DISCIPLINE your children. And I don’t mean put them in time out or take away their phone for 10 minutes. I mean physically discipline them. The lack of discipline today is what’s causing many of society’s problems. And when teachers and other authority figures want to discipline your child, let them. Let your kids learn that they can’t just do and say what they want to anybody and mom and dad will protect them from the consequences. If your child is disciplined at school, find out why and make sure you get the ENTIRE story. Don’t run up there cussing out the teacher because you only got one side of the story and believed it to be gospel.
9. I don’t like Brunswick stew. I love most soups and stews and chowders but I just can’t bring myself to enjoy the taste of Brunswick stew.
10. French fries should NOT be dipped in your frosty. People say it’s because of the salty/sweet flavors but there are far better ways to get your salty/sweet fix than that.
11. I still say “yes ma’am” and “yes sir” regardless of whether or not the person is older or younger than I am. For me it’s a sign of respect. It’s not JUST for folks who are older. I’ve used it for folks who are in positions of authority. I’ve used it for servers at restaurants or cashiers at stores. It doesn’t mean I’m saying that person is old, it just means that I have respect for them or their position.
Do you have any opinions about traditions or customs or aspects of our culture that are unpopular?