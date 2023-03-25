Black people, we talk too much about nothing instead of redeeming the time by working on something that will mean something to our people and the larger community down the line when it matters.
One of my Caucasian friends said in a casual conversation a while back, “You Black folks just like to play, but we play to win.” He went on to ask, “Have you all’s dreams been deferred so long that it has caused your hope to be dashed? Have Black people become disillusioned and given up on the power of the ballot that your fore-parents once fought so hard to get?” I could not help but to agree with him.
I, myself, have noticed that the percentage of Black people voting is very low compared to some years ago. He was exactly on point. I believe that local Blacks slept through the railroading of an individual connected with the Floyd County Election Board and another individual who made her mark by standing up for the invisible ones in the district.
My thoughts were, “When will we as Blacks realize that we, first of all, are outnumbered in the voting booth?” So common sense would tell us to join forces with the horse that is already in the race and is winning with honorable and decent-minded people. We should get behind the racehorse that has been preparing for many years; the horse that has taken lessons from uncles and other politicians in the family...
You all, we do talk — so let us think of ways to make the world big enough for all operating in a democracy.
Now is the time to join forces with a group of people who believe in a win-win attitude, if our desire is to send upstanding representatives into office. We cannot let race or gender determine that; if there is a decent white candidate in the winning slot then that is where we must lean. We do not have enough Blacks voting to even serve as a block vote. We can’t afford to dilute the little power that we do have.
Disillusionment, apathy and hopelessness have taken their toll on our Black community across the country.
In the words of Washington, D.C., suffragist Nannie Helen Burroughs, “When the ballot is put into the hands of the American woman, the world is going to get a correct estimate of the Negro woman. It will find her a tower of strength of which poets have never sung, orators have never spoken, and scholars have never written.”
I would alter that statement by saying there is power in the ballot that we have in our hands. Blacks once realized that power and were hungry for it in a vicious way. Many blacks and whites died for Blacks to have the right to vote. Did they die in vain?
I am sure that 95% of the Black conversation is about partying, football games, eating at a new restaurant, and traveling for the last month and probably if you ask one of them how Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson held up under the absurd questions that were put forth before her, very few could give you an intelligent answer.
Burroughs once said that her purpose and the purpose of her followers was to “make the world large enough for democracy and too small for race prejudice, discrimination, injustice and hate.”
Black friends and foes, can we engage in that kind of conversation? We will let that be our goal for the up-and-coming election. Let us all talk about making the world big enough for democracy. Let us not just talk, but act on the talk. It is later than we think. 2024 comes directly after 2023… And it is 2023 already.