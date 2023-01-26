Bill Ford’s wife, Virginia, was my third grade teacher at North Rome Elementary School. Years later, when I was in college, Ford, Gittings & Kane needed part time help. Mrs. Ford suggested that Mr. Ford call me to see if I was interested in a job. So he called me and offered me the job. I accepted the offer and was hired to work Saturdays, and during the Christmas break from school.
That’s when I met Jan Fergerson. She worked at the jewelry store, too, and we became friends. She trained me and helped me learn the china, sterling and crystal patterns, and how to register brides in the gift registry as well as many other tasks. I worked at Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers through my senior year at Shorter and thoroughly enjoyed it. I have many great memories from those days.
Bill Ford
Mr. Ford could keep an eye on the store as he sat at his desk. One day I answered the phone for him. “Good afternoon. Ford, Gittings & Kane.” Then a lady said, “Can I put my sterling silver in Spic and Span to get the tarnish off?” I said to the lady, “No ma’am. You should never use Spic and Span to get the tarnish off your sterling silver!” Mr. Ford took the phone from me and said, “Ma’am, under no circumstances should you ever clean your sterling silver with Spic and Span! Come see us. We have Haggerty’s Silver Polish.” He hung up the phone and said, “I think I convinced her!”
Joe Gittings
Through the years, we would go to the jewelry store when Mama’s sterling silver was on sale, and to shop for wedding gifts. Every time we went to the store, there was Mr. Gittings to greet us.
Although I do not remember the troop number, Mr. Gittings was scoutmaster of a Boy Scout troop in Rome. I think it might have been at West Rome United Methodist Church. Daddy was scoutmaster of Troop 11, in Celanese. In later years, Daddy was on the troop committee for Troop 113 which, in those days, was at First United Methodist Church. At any rate, it was through scouting that my daddy knew Mr. Gittings. Our family vacations every summer were spent hiking and camping and Mr. Gittings let Daddy borrow a couple of tents for our trip every summer.
One Christmas...
My good friend Peebee Moseley and her family shopped at Ford, Gittings & Kane for many years. Her father, the late Dr. Walter Hackett, had a bad habit of waiting right down to Christmas Eve to get his Christmas shopping done. But Peebee would usually check with Dr. Hackett and get the shopping done just in time.
Imagine her chagrin when he called her one Christmas morning and told her none of his shopping was done! Peebee knew her husband, Steve, had bought a necklace for her from Ford, Gittings & Kane for Christmas that year. She suggested that Dr. Hackett give that necklace to Peebee’s mother. Well, Mrs. Hackett would have none of that! This was a Christmas shopping emergency.
So Peebee called Mr. Gittings and he sent his son to the store to meet her. They got all the shopping done, and all the presents wrapped with that pretty Ford, Gittings & Kane sticker. Peebee delivered the presents to the homes of the various people with whom they would be opening presents later. She had the cards ready for Dr. Hackett to sign, and placed the presents far enough under the Christmas trees so as to appear they had been there for awhile. The day was saved. Yet again. Nevertheless, this was way too close for comfort.
Taking care of such great customers like Peebee and Dr. Hackett is indeed why Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers has been in business for 65 years. Here’s to many more!