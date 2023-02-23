During the pandemic, American shoppers learned some hard lessons about our supply chain and how a bottleneck can leave grocery store shelves empty. We better understand now how freight and logistics policy affects us directly.
Promising to achieve more efficiencies in our logistics systems, some legislators in Atlanta are pushing well-intentioned but misguided bills that would permanently put heavier truck loads on our local roads across the state. The Floyd County Commission is opposing this legislation because it would put taxpayers on the hook for increased bridge and pavement damage and lead to more deadly crashes.
House Bill 189, which has passed the House Transportation Committee, and Senate Bill 165 would increase the weight limit for every type of truck on the road to 90,000 pounds from 80,000.
While there has been a lot of hand wringing about keeping Georgia competitive with neighboring states, it is important to note that while some surrounding states allow heavier weights, they are targeted toward specific, critical industries. HB 189 is all-encompassing and does not include any additional revenue that local governments would desperately need for increased infrastructure damage.
The bills include no additional requirement for upgrades to heavier trucks to make them safer.
According to a U.S. Department of Transportation study in 2016, heavier trucks weighing 88,000 pounds took another 20 feet to stop compared to the 80,000 pounds currently allowed on Georgia’s interstates. While 20 feet may not sound like a lot, it can mean the difference between a near miss and a fatal rear end crash when going at higher speeds. The same study found higher crash rates in the states that permit heavier loads.
Many commercial trucks already use our state roads to deliver goods to local communities. Drivers use U.S. 27 and Ga. 53 as a “cut through” between I-75 and I-59 going into Alabama. Having 90,000-pound trucks barreling through downtown Rome is a disaster waiting to happen.
HB 189 and SB 165 are effectively another state mandate that saddles local governments with higher road and bridge maintenance bills and forces motorists to deal with even more dangerous trucks. I am asking our state representatives in Atlanta to “just say no” to bigger trucks, and I hope our residents will join us in doing the same.
Floyd County delegation
♦ Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome: 404-656-0034, chuck.hufstetler@senate.ga.gov
♦ Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton: 404-656-0256, colton.moore@senate.ga.gov
♦ Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome: 404-463-2248, katie.dempsey@house.ga.gov
♦ Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee: 404-656-7850, eddie.lumsden@house.ga.gov
♦ Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun: 404-656-3947, matt.barton@house.ga.gov