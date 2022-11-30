Marshall and Ruth Stephenson had 5 children: Marshall Jr.; Richard, nicknamed Al; William, nicknamed Bill; Rita; and Carlton, nicknamed Carl. The last three siblings are Deaf. The oldest died in an accident in February 1958. After his death, Carl was born.
Bill (sign name: double tap “B” handshape below the opposite shoulder) graduated from Georgia School for the Deaf in 1964 and passed the proverbial Stephenson torch to his brother Carl (sign name: move “C” handshape from one side of the chin to the other) when Carl entered GSD the following fall.
At GSD, Bill was devoted to extracurricular activities. The Atlanta Journal said, “Stephenson, a solidly-built 190-pound picture of athletic potential, would be a hero at any high school with his ability to excel in three major competitive sports.” Bill played football, basketball, and track throughout high school.
The Atlanta Journal credited Daniel Van Cott, the coach, and Bill for GSD’s football success in the fall of 1963. In 6 games, Bill played offense and defense, ran over 800 yards as quarterback, and averaged 30 tackles per game. He typically ended games with a bloody forehead from his face mask.
GSD lost several basketball games in a row during Bill’s senior year, including losing twice to Red Bud High School by more than 30 points. GSD was losing to Red Bud again in the regionals, when a gutsy Bill benched the coach and took over. GSD lost by only 2 points. Constantly double- and triple-teamed, he still managed to make 28 points. He averaged 26.7 points per game, scoring a high of 45 points against Buchanan.
Fred Sparks, the 9th GSD superintendent — who wore his U.S. military rank insignia every day — was a cruel bully that constantly insulted students. After Bill won the regional shot put competition, he led several upperclassmen to Sparks’s house. They wanted revenge and to stop the bullying. They lured Sparks out and beat him. Sparks suspended them for one month.
The state track championship in Macon, Bill’s hometown, was two weeks later, and Bill could not compete while suspended. His brother Al convinced Sparks to reduce the suspension. Bill trained with the captain of Al’s high school track team and outperformed him. Two weeks later, Bill emerged victorious as the state shot put champion with a record of 47 feet, 3½ inches, still a school record today.
Marshall Sr. died on March 8, 1965. Ruth sold their restaurant in Macon, Georgia, and the family moved to nearby Bolingbroke. His mother placed Carl in a mainstream program, wanting a better education for Carl since Bill’s grades were average at GSD. Bill stepped in, saying that he chose to concentrate on sports instead of school. Ruth let Carl return to GSD.
Bill moved to Atlanta with his wife. The Atlanta Club for the Deaf became their second home. Bill continued to play sports, adding bowling. He established the softball team, which won the regional championship three years in a row.
In July 1970, doctors discovered cancer in Bill’s lung. The next month, Bill had surgery to remove the cancer. Shortly after, he learned it was terminal.
That September, Bill insisted on dropping Carl off at GSD. Bill and Carl came to a stop at the sole traffic light in Cave Spring, close to GSD. Bill realized he needed gas and his wallet was at home. He looked at Carl and asked to borrow $10. It was a lot of money for an 11-year-old, but Carl happily lent the money. After dropping Carl off, Bill got home safely.
What Carl did not know was that Bill had terminal cancer.
At Thanksgiving, Carl was puzzled to learn Bill was in the hospital. When he visited with his mother, Bill told their mother to give Carl $10. Carl had forgotten about the loan.
Two days before winter break, the principal called Carl. Al broke the news of Bill’s passing the day before. When Al and Carl walked out, students from elementary to high school lined the hallway.
As the funeral procession moved from Atlanta to Macon, Carl recalls a profound moment looking back and seeing a long line of cars following.
Carl followed in Bill’s footsteps, graduating from GSD in 1979. He played basketball, tennis, bowling, golf and softball. Both have been inducted in several Halls of Fame.
Carl wears a yellow wristband in honor of Bill (1944-1970); Will, his nephew (1987-2011); and Terry, his best friend and GSD alumnus (1958-2011), all taken by cancer. Carl continues to carry the Stephenson torch.