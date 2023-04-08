Bermuda. The site of one of the world’s most breathtaking beaches. If you have been to Horseshoe Bay, you understand. It’s the most popular beach, and the most beautiful (according to locals), of Bermuda’s beaches.
The water (a bright turquoise so perfect it almost doesn’t seem real), is chilly, but I am quickly acclimated as soon as I am submerged. And once I’m in, I stay in for a good length of time.
The water is so clear, I can see my toenails. Today, the waves are a bit higher. I laugh with others, children and adults, as we jump the big ones. There is a surprising number of people in the this pre-season water. Most locals won’t swim until May or later.
The sand is perfect. Besides having that famous pink sheen (thanks to Parrotfish excrement and the coral reef), it’s a level plane — a soft steady path by which to enter the water. Bermuda makes it easy.
Finally a still moment. When I wasn’t walking or climbing rocks for photos, I’ve been in the water. But I am still now. On a lounge chair, rocks and caves (formed from some ancient volcano) 20 feet to my right piercing through the water. Turquoise breaks on brown, making it all the more picturesque. Nature provides a good color scheme.
Feet up, under an umbrella, a few feet away from rolling water (possibly the most magnificent water in the world) — shouldn’t I be relishing this moment?
THIS is a luxury of an experience. I’d feel guilty. But I’m too in awe of my surroundings. And you can’t be both at the same time (that’s a gift in itself).
But with this live National Geographic postcard of a view in front of me, what comes to me? Loss.
Loss, like a walnut, a lump in my throat, has been waiting for the right moment to be seen.
Waves. In. Out. Breathe. In. Out. Waves roll in. Inhale.
The waves speak to me on loss. Or maybe it’s the space the waves create. There’s a comfort in finally touching the unseen thing, naming it. Grief.
It takes the space to get to the loss to touch the grief.
I know what a gift this space is. This pink sand beach, pristine water, extravagant sunlight, and a perfect 75-degree sea breeze. Not too cool, not too warm.
Loss is so heavy, so dense. These waves are so calm and refreshing. The light things let the heavy things know there is room now. Room to be seen. I think the heavy things need to feel safe sometimes. Maybe they want to be seen as much as we want to be released from them.
It takes the light things to calm us, bring us to ourselves, introduce us to our pain. It takes the stillness.
It took a “nothing but me and the waves” moment in Bermuda on Horseshoe Bay to tell me how sad I have been. How grieved. How lonely. How disconnected. To show me the loss so that I could name it.
Maybe eventually I’ll say goodbye, but not yet. I’ll sit with it a while. Listen to what it has to say.
Waves roll out. Exhale. Thank you, Bermuda.