A friend recently asked me how I come up with the columns that I write. Most of them are inspired by a desire to comfort and encourage. And that’s because the need for comfort and encouragement has been great in my life.
The years I struggle in now to learn how to unlearn — the time it takes — that I have no way of rushing through, because you simply cannot do a thing you have not learned to do yet. And it takes relationships with others, exchanges with others, to learn.
It takes doing the thing that feels most unnatural — keeping our hearts open and choosing to trust, again and again and again. Most of all, trusting ourselves.
Most of my words are formed from what was a very long period of silence. They were buried and stored for a long time before they saw daylight. So was I.
And what I needed most was to hear someone say, “I see you. You are known.” I needed a voice as a point of contact. So, that’s what I hope to be for others when I write — for whomever may need it, wherever the words may fall.
Chaotic moments so often come in like a flood and cause us to temporarily lose our bearings.
But, I think that beauty is found in the most unlikely of places.
The “beauty moments” are when friends come and sit with you, while you are still wearing PJs in the late afternoon, and help you process life over fajitas.
We’re tempted to isolate when we don’t “have it together,” but I submit to you (and to me) that this is the exact moment when Love proves itself true. Love says “Let yourself be seen.”
Because Love is not an “I like you” feeling when someone has acceptable behavior. And Love is not a reward for convenience, or a high when we dig someone.
Love is “I am interested in who you are beneath the facade we all exist in.”
Love is “You can tell me the truth about what you REALLY think and feel — not just what’s most acceptable to everyone else.”
Love does not shrink back in fear or passivity. Love shows up.
But if we do not show up for ourselves we cannot show up for others. We cannot extend loving-kindness to others if we do not first extend it to ourselves, sit with ourselves and listen, take the time to find out what is causing our distress.
Take care of your heart. Sit with yourself and listen. Take time to find out what it is that distress or pain is trying to tell you.
Do the things that bring joy. Tread lightly. Enjoy this autumn season. Gather yourself together with others. We are entering a cozy time. Don’t be alone.
Beautiful moments abound.
Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.