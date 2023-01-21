In Bermuda, there is a narrow, two-lane highway that takes you from the cruise port out to Horseshoe Bay — the glorious pink sand beach.
About midway there is a small, almost hidden, stretch of beach along the right side of the road. You’ll just barely see its sign, even if you happen to look over. It’s called Beach Glass Beach. Beach glass is abundant there, and I’ve been told there is a wide variety.
Beach glass has always seemed sort of magical and mysterious to me.
I found a piece once in Barcelona, when I was studying abroad as an undergrad. It was like finding treasure.
My beach glass was a rectangular piece, cloudy aquamarine, with a diagonal pattern of raised bumps in it. It was no bigger than my palm.
I liked how it felt. All the edges were smooth and rounded, softened by however long it had been held captive by the ocean.
I wondered what “whole” did that piece once belong to? Where had it been crafted? How did it break? When was it lost? Why did it become a piece at all?
So many questions about that small piece of beach glass. And that’s the thing about beach glass — it makes you wonder.
Beautiful, mysterious treasure.
Pieces of things can still be beautiful. Broken parts can still be treasure.
“Broken” does not mean “less than” or “incapable.”
It doesn’t even mean “imperfect.”
Oxford’s definition of the word “perfect” is as follows: “having all the required or desirable elements, qualities, or characteristics; as good as it is possible to be.”
Think about that: “... as good as it is possible to be.” One person’s “possible” is different from another person’s “possible.” The piece I’m missing is different from the piece you are missing.
Broken has always been a part of the human condition.
And when we are really lucky there are people who, when they stumble upon our pieces, pick them up. And notice how they catch the light — the way color changes at this angle and at that angle. They admire them.
Glass. Shell. We like to find pieces of objects. They are colorful and mysterious and shiny, and they carry a story in their worn down, softened edges. We like softened edges. We like wondering where a thing has been, what it has seen.
Maybe beach glass reflects back to us the mystery of our own pieces — the ones we have found and the ones that have yet to be gathered. Those mysterious beauties worn down with time and sand and water.
The beauty of brokenness is reflected back to us in so many ways — in the seashells and beach glass we find on shores. And in the way that light works.
As Leonard Cohen famously put it, “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”