Every single day we are here — you, me, everyone — is a gift. I have believed this all my life. No one told me this. I just knew and have found more joy in my life than not.
We all live in a vast universe. Is there life out there besides us here on this small speck of light in this wonderful group of stars, nebulas, black holes, planets, and other things we have yet to see? Are little green men making plans to come visit us? Maybe they already have.
Did you know that some scientists believe that octopi have DNA not of this world? They are brilliant creatures. They can teach humans. How about that? Whales and porpoises, other groups of creatures of the seas are also brilliant. They can communicate with humans.
But I digress. This isn’t about creatures that aren’t human and could be smarter or intelligent. This is about being thankful for each day. When Columbine happened 23 years ago, it was horrifying. Two kids decided to kill a bunch of high school students going about their day not aware that this day would be their last day alive. It was April 20, 1999. Twelve students and one teacher were murdered.
When the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre happened, 20 little children were shot and killed along with six adults. This was even more horrifying. After that, more mass killings escalated. Murderers started using assault rifles to kill people at basically any place large groups gathered for just a regular day of life. It was a devastating phenomenon because these killers went after any living human beings, men, women, and children. They didn’t care. They wanted to kill and they mowed down people in a matter of seconds.
Back in 1994, President Bill Clinton put a stop to the sale of assault rifles and something remarkable happened. Gun killings went down. Our government got smart much like the leaders in Australia and New Zealand when mass shootings in those countries shocked the world. The leaders there immediately took control of the guns in those countries. The number of mass shootings there plummeted.
When Republicans came back into office, the law was allowed to expire. Mass shootings involving assault rifles increased dramatically. What a sad turn of events. People started dying again indiscriminately, innocent everyday people. I began questioning why this was allowed to happen again, but no one had a real answer. The second amendment of the Constitution kept on being argued. It seems some politicians started using the phrase “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” What a bunch of bunk.
I remember feeling not as safe at work anymore. One day in my classroom a 27-year-old man took issue with me for asking him to please stop talking while I was trying to explain some math problems. He called me all kinds of names that I’ve never been called in my life. I taught adults. This didn’t happen. He began to lose control and with clenched fists, he started coming toward me. I was trapped against a whiteboard.
That’s when it happened. Several of my male students in the front stood up at once. I was so grateful for those men. They would have taken him out. I know this, but he took a turn away from me and headed out the door all the while yelling threats and obscenities.
I kept thinking, “What if he had a gun? What if he took it out and fired it at me and others?” He was that angry. I later learned he was arrested and sent back to jail, but he made a phone call to my office continuing with his threats. I’ll never forget it and I never felt totally safe again.
Today there are folks — politicians included — who believe the school shootings are fake. Really? Tell that to the parents and loved ones of those 19 children and two beloved teachers killed and maimed by the guns that an 18-year-old used on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. I decided that day that I would not be silent about gun control again. Assault rifles need to be banned to everyday citizens. My husband is a Vietnam veteran. He knows about assault rifles and what they can do. They are made for the military. He doesn’t believe any civilian should ever own that kind of weapon.
Understand, I’m not against people owning guns, responsible people who respect guns. They’re the intelligent humans.
No one thinks they will be shot in cold blood at a mall, school, concert, or anywhere else. Be thankful for every day of your life. Remember it is a gift not afforded everyone these days.