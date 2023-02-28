This past weekend provided a little bit of everything for Rome residents.
There was so much going on. I’ve provided a little recap of some of the events.
Pro Tennis: I know a ton of folks hate the tennis courts because they’re evil and elitist and they’re destroying the moral fabric of Rome society. They’re also responsible for the covid pandemic and they’re the reason Shane’s Rib Shack discontinued the Shack Potato. However, there are some pretty great things that happen in Rome because of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. Aside from pulling in millions of dollars each year in revenue for our community, the courts also host some pretty cool events. One of those wrapped up this weekend. It was the Georgia’s Rome Men’s Challenger event. It brought dozens of professional tennis players to Rome, competing for prize money AND putting a lot of national and international eyes on our community.
Even if you care nothing about tennis, it’s pretty impressive to have world class caliber tennis being played right here on our tennis courts — the same tennis courts many people allege were built by the devil himself. If you want to see some amazing athletes compete at the highest level you can do that March 8-12 at the tennis center when it’ll host the 2023 ITF Georgia Open. Some of the very best wheelchair tennis players will be competing. It’s the only ITF Level 1 tournament in the country. That’s a pretty big deal. And it’s free to go watch.
Black tie optional: The annual Heart of the Community Gala took place on Saturday at beautiful Taylor Estate out in Shannon. Lots of fancy and not-so-fancy (me) Rome folks were in attendance. The event honors people in our community who give back by volunteering their time and resources to a variety of areas of need. It’s put on by AdventHealth Redmond.
The place was filled with folks wanting to schmooze and celebrate their friends, to see and be seen in their fancy clothes and to enjoy the food and drinks. Sheriff Dave Roberson was there; DDA Director Aundi Lesley and her husband, Lloyd; RN-T editor John Bailey and his wife, Sally; Mayor Sundai Stevenson and her husband, Rick; Harry and Dawn Brock; Julie and Trey Smith; Barb and Dr. Beninato; Michelle and Dr. Picon; Joe Cook was there to support his wife, Leanne, in her emcee role; Tannika King; Carrie Watterson; County Commissioner Allison Watters and her husband, Ed; Seth and April Ingram; woman-about-town Monica Sheppard; Al and Cheryl Hodge; companies and organizations such as Toles, Temple & Wright; Rome City Schools; MSP Attorneys; Rome International Film Festival; and a slew of other individuals and businesses.
First of all, the whole set-up was really well done. The venue was beautifully decorated and the tables had these very pretty centerpieces. The Season Events handled the catering and, as always, the food was delicious. And it was warm, which is quite a feat considering they had 400 plates to bring out. This time they included salt and pepper on the tables and that made me happy.
I’d definitely suggest getting tickets to next year’s event. It’s a fundraiser for the Heart of the Community Foundation but it’s also fun to see people from all over the community get together and have a nice night out.
BBQ for a great cause: This Saturday, the Floyd County Police Department’s school resource officers held another barbecue sale. This is a series of sales that benefit a scholarship fund the resource officers have set up to help students at each of their schools.
These officers — Sgt. William Wacker, Jim McCormick, Cynthia Wanka, Dale Johnson, Ginger Shelly, Dallas Bryant and Mike Bell — all care about the students in their respective districts. So they’ve set up this scholarship fund to help graduating seniors pursue their educational goals. The barbecue fundraiser is a vital part of those scholarships. On Saturday, some of these officers were out at Model High School from midnight till 4 p.m. prepping the food, smoking meat and making mac and cheese, baked beans and slaw to fill preorders.
And they did it with smiles on their faces, knowing all their hard work was to help students they have grown to know and love.
I bought a plate and although I’m far from an expert, I think this food rivals any restaurant’s barbecue. The ribs and pulled pork were especially tasty and officer Jim McCormick’s sauce was the proverbial icing on the cake. The next sale will be on May 7 at Pepperell.
Go follow their Facebook page, SRO Smokehouse, to get the latest updates and to put your orders in. I promise you’ll enjoy the food and you’ll be helping the officers help our local students.
This weekend reminded me that, as the weather gets nicer, there will be lots of community events going on this spring. I encourage you to get out and attend some of them. Support some of them. Take your friends and your families. You might have a great time. You might even make some new friends.
I heard someone say this long ago and it’s stuck with me ever since: You meet nice people when you do nice things.
Get out in Rome and do some nice things.