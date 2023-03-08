When Amber, my 10-year-old Australian shepherd, passed away on June 4, 2016, I felt empty without her. At the time I still had Charm, an elderly deaf-blind border collie. While I was browsing for another Australian shepherd puppy to adopt, a picture of Baylee showed up. Her mother was Kayto, who recently had given birth to 8 puppies, on Feb. 28, 2017, at the Pine Ridge Aussies kennel in Crawford, Nebraska.
I fell in love with Baylee at first sight. She was the smallest, sassiest and most beautiful puppy I had ever seen. Because she was then living in northwest Nebraska, the breeder and I agreed to meet in Grand Island, Nebraska, on May 9, 2017. I flew in from Maryland with my Charm, to meet and stay with my friend for a week before the breeder arrived with the puppy. Baylee was so quiet and reserved, but she behaved well with me when we flew back to Maryland.
Incidentally, her original name given by the breeder was Dixie. When I brought her home I re-christened her as Baylee. I even gave her a name sign, a handshape “ILY” with the bent index finger twisting in cheek as if creating a dimple. Baylee recognized it right away as her name and responded to it. She was only 9 weeks old at the time! She was really smart and learned by observing. She saw me guiding Charm everywhere we went and quickly became Charm’s guide, by taking his leash in her mouth and leading him.
From the first day Baylee met Charm and me, she understood we were both Deaf. She would keep her eyes on me everywhere I moved, waiting for me to communicate with her in American Sign Language. Over time she became familiar with several signs and was readily responsive. When she wants my attention she will “paw” in the air. If Baylee had hands instead of paws, I know she would sign in ASL. Since a person who grew up with Deaf parents is called a Child of Deaf Adult, Baylee is a Dog of Deaf Adult.
As Baylee grew older she accompanied me on our visits to several cemeteries. Because she was still a puppy she enjoyed running around in the cemetery yard. When I took a picture of Baylee, she would look away from the camera. I had to sign “LOOK-AT-ME” and get her to look at me. Now, she knows how much I love taking pictures.
We moved from DC to my new home in Georgia in April 2018. In the following fall, Judy Hayes and I co-chaired our 30th anniversary of Georgia School for the Deaf Class of 1988 reunion. Baylee had so much fun interacting with my classmates and participating in all the events, including visiting the Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown. A professional photographer took a picture of our GSD group, including Baylee, standing in front of the old Fannin Hall, now Cave Spring City Hall.
In November 2019 my best friend, Grace, Baylee and I traveled to Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., for our 25th anniversary of Class of 1994. Baylee loved all the attention from the adoring people. She even wore a kid-size purple shirt representing our class colors, purple and lime green. A classmate took a picture of her peeking under the big sign of Class of 1994 during the half-time football game.
Since the death of Charm and the eventual adoption of a new puppy, Flournoy (named after John J. Flournoy), Baylee continues to travel with me to various states to visit Deaf schools, cemeteries and some sites related to Deaf history, such as Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, where we saw an amazing house built by a VSDB graduate by hand without a blueprint. Baylee is turning into a great ambassador for the Deaf world.
We once appeared briefly in a national TV ad and in a poster for Census 2020 in February 2020. I was the only Deaf person signing in ASL, with Baylee next to me. They included my quote, “We see the Deaf Community as a culture rather than a disability.”
And at the moment, Baylee is participating in America’s Favorite Pet contest, with hopes she can be featured in Dogster magazine and donate the money (if any) to noteworthy cause(s). She will still continue to be an ambassador, advocating for the Deaf community everywhere.