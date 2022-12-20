When my friends and I go to lunch together, the one who arrives the latest (usually Blaine Kirby) gets called Barbs.
That’s in honor of a lady named Barbara Kirby who was notoriously late for EVERYTHING.
Barbara was mother to my friends Blake and Blaine Kirby, and Trevor and Jason Hubbard. She was wife to Victor Lee. And she left this world a few days ago.
She was a West Rome beauty and I’d like to paint you a picture of her if I may.
I had heard about Barbara long before I ever met her. Her sons told me hilarious stories about what a character she was. Like most mothers, Barbara doted on her four boys and grandson who she raised. She was fiercely affectionate toward them and I believe if she had it her way, all her boys would live with her forever... their wives could simply find somewhere else to go.
She was a hairdresser by trade. She cut hair at places such as Rumors, Kustom Kuts and Robbie Ann’s, as well as in Florida where she lived for a time. My favorite hair story was when Blake and Blaine (twins) were young boys, Barbara would cut their hair and one time they told her they desperately wanted rattails, because that was the cool thing back then. She sat them down in her chair and instead of giving them rattails she gave them PERMS. Blake said he eventually got a rattail, but at some point in the ’70s and ’80s all the boys had to endure a perm. I suppose it was a rite of passage in the Kirby house.
When I finally met Barbara at a family gathering, she had a commanding presence. Her bright eyes, lined heavily with black eyeliner, glistened as she spoke to me. I could tell she was quite a striking woman in her day. I introduced myself to her and immediately she began telling me how ungrateful her boys were because they loved their daddy but wouldn’t so much as spit on her if she was on fire.
Of course she said this jokingly, but I had always been entertained by the boys’ stories of Barbara’s constant reminders that she had brought them into this world and they needed to continuously shower her with love and attention like she did for them.
She was born in June 1949 and has a twin sister, Brenda Lewis, as well as an older brother Everett Lee Bollen Jr., an older sister, Carolyn Grissom, and younger sister, Jan Bollen Enix, all of whom have survived her.
Barbara grew up on Wilkerson Road and attended Alto Park, then Coosa High School.
Although we use her name to denote someone who’s late, I could always tell that each of the boys had a deep admiration for the woman who had raised them. Amid their funny stories of her smothering, mother-hen tendencies, they each recall a strength that belied Barbara’s small stature.
It’s not easy raising four boys who tower over you even as teens. And judging by what they tell me, all four tested her patience and love at various points in their youth. But she was always there when they needed her.
“When we came along, she put us first,” said Jason, the second of the four boys. “Nobody knows just how much she did. We had the best of everything we wanted — clothes, shoes, toys, you name it. But I never had a perm. She always told me my hair was too pretty.”
The family gathered Sunday for what would have been their Christmas get-together.
“I miss Mom, though,” Blake told everyone. “She would have been late as hell and dared anyone to mention it. She would have been way overdressed and over-perfumed. The things that get on our nerves are exactly what I’m gonna miss. Nobody put the time into us like she did.”
Trevor, her first born, remembers that Barbara never missed a single one of her four boys’ ball games. And they were all athletes so she had quite a bit of games to sit through.
“We never wanted for anything and we always had to have the best. She loved us all with everything she had,” he said. “She worried about us and worried if she had done enough for us to know how special and loved we were.”
Blake said though she never understood the game, football was her favorite sport simply because that’s what they all played.
“She would go to games and ask Dad if we were doing what we were supposed to be doing because she wasn’t sure,” he said.
Her husband, Victor Lee Kirby, said his favorite memories were when the boys were little and they went on family vacations. Barbara would have the boys all dressed up. And of course football games, where Barbara “was walking around like a queen. She never missed a snap.”
Blaine recalls his and Blake’s 13 year birthday party. It was their first year at Armuchee. The party was at the Civic Center. They wanted so badly to impress their new friends.
“Everything was going great,” he said. “And Mom hired a person in a gorilla suit and bikini to come dance like a striptease for us. Blake and I were the most embarrassed we could possibly be, but she thought it was pure comedy. Just like in everything else when it came to her sons, she always did more, too much, extra. She lived life that way. She didn’t step out of the house without being dressed to a T. Her makeup always fresh, her hair was never out of place.”
Barbara Kirby was certainly a character, a diva if you will. At times, her boys may have felt she was smothering them with her love and attention. But as long as I’ve known them they’ve always shared a singular truth...
Barbara Kirby was always there.