We have poor luck with growing vegetables out here in The Land of Enchantment. The summer sun here in the southwest is brutal, and our several forays into tomato plants have resulted in disaster.
Oddly enough our experience with herbs is exactly the opposite. We found, by trial and error, that the morning sun’s rays on our front porch provide just enough stimulation for basil, oregano, dill, and more.
Out near the orchard, we plant thyme, rosemary, and chives, which we cover with a simple lattice lean-to that shields these items from the harsh afternoon sun.
We have volunteer mint that comes back year-to-year. I am not a big fan of mint, but the Dean loves it and puts it to good use in adult beverages.
Upon moving to the Ranchero Musselwhite, we spotted a vibrant stand of tarragon, which rewarded us year after year. I am a big fan of tarragon potatoes, and looked forward to the return of our bush each year. This year our tarragon lease ran out, and the bush was no more.
We searched our local nurseries and big box retailers for replacement tarragon but we came up empty. We broadened our search to the city of Albuquerque this past weekend and had a fine adventure.
I’ve had a number of reasons to become familiar with north central ABQ, and in my driving around I noticed a plant nursery that gave out a “come hither” vibe. The business was called The Osuna Nursery, and I suggested that we drive up on this past spring Saturday morning. I had a feeling we would find our missing tarragon there.
We slowed down on a busy Osuna Boulevard due to heavy traffic. It would seem that tons of folks had exactly the same idea as me. The parking lot was bumper to bumper and families were emerging with small wagons brimming with all manner of greenery.
I got the same buzzy feeling as when in the old days we would approach the McDuffie County Fair. The old Lions Club parking lot would be filled, and the sounds of the merry-go-round and other rides would bring a thrill in the ears and mind of a Thomson, Georgia, youngster.
Ah, age. I was getting that same buzzy feeling as we entered the leafy compound of this huge plant enterprise.
What a place! Why they even had a DJ set up in the middle of all the garden statuary spinning golden oldies. It was just loud enough to be present, and the subwoofer took the bass sounds to the far reaches of the garden.
Folks were dressed in their coolest jeans, straw hats, logo caps, and funky T-shirts. Almost every New Mexico institute of higher learning was represented on well-worn sweatshirts.
Couples bent over exotic plants discussing the pros and cons of planting in the southwestern environment. Kids followed excited parents while clutching the plant they had selected for the family yard.
Mingled in with rows of Japanese Maples were impressive examples of concrete statuary. There were life-sized renderings of the Virgin Mary and imposing renditions of giant chess pieces. Abstract examples spouted water and laughing gnomes teased at our ankles. How could a kid, or an adult who was a kid inside, not be thrilled to be in this garden of delights?
There on row five of the herbal section our tarragon beckoned. We grabbed a couple of the plants and continued looking at every variation of tomato that exists and managed to resist temptation to try one more season.
What about the fragrant offerings kept everyone (and it was very crowded!) on such a friendly keel? Folks were smiling, saying, “excuse me” and offering assistance to senior citizens navigating the uneven terrain of the nursery. I’d say the word was “cheery.”
Perhaps the flora really exuded an “essential oil” that provokes deep breathing, relaxed muscles, and congenial spirits. I’d like to think so.
Driving back out to the interstate we were flush with a lovely and lively glow.
Tonight I will sprinkle chopped basil on my bruschetta. The basil will come from the big pot on the front porch. Unfortunately the tomatoes will be store bought. For the real tomato deal, I’ll have to wait for the Sichler Farmers Market to open up just down the road from Ranchero Musselwhite.
I can hardly wait. Bon Appetit, Y’all.