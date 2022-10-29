LOCAL COLUMNIST|OLIVIA GUNN COLUMN: Autumn poems LOCAL COLUMNIST OLIVIA GUNN Oct 29, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gunn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Old friend, OctoberTimes seem more friendly somehow,when you greet us from around the bend.Perhaps it’s the memories of days like these —fairs, parades, fallen leavespumpkins, hayrides, apple trees,bicycle rides with childhood friends.October, you bring it all ‘round again.Homecoming dances and first glances stolen.Sweater weather, hands held,when kisses were golden.Costumes, candy, carnival rides.Ferris wheels, swings — we wanted higher and faster.Where young love bloomed and childhood thrived.On magic fall nights you watched overall of us, gentle October.And I look for you with each passing year.As I’ve gotten older, you’ve grownthat much more dear.A rest from summer’s hazy daze.A needed change, the longed for shade.A backwards glance at better days.Long kept and silent these — dreams I have saved.You, cool and quiet, with secrets to tell.October, you know me so well.And here you are again,my faithful, seasoned friend.You snuck in at a moment’s glance.October, will you have this dance?leavesIt’s 4:14, and the air has chilled,the wind blows swift and sweet.This season brings a rustle and a chime.The leaves float past my feet,and I’m remembering a timebefore this year.It’s 4:39, and the neighbor’s dogis barking loud and shrill.Perhaps he saw a ghost.I sometimes see them still.The leaves float past my feet.The trees are so sublime —Ancient oaks and swaying pines.Still evergreen.I think on these.It’s 5:05, and the sun now tilts its shine.The shadows dance and wave.I sit here everyday.This bench — my oldest, closest friend.I write and dream and grievethe things I fear to lose,that might fade and end too soon(it’s in what’s not saidthe subtle, hidden cues),the sacrament of youth —all we hope to prove.If the world is a stagethen famine is our muse.The leaves float past my feet.I watch the cardinals, crimson red.And ponder where they’ve been.They fly free.I wonder if they notice me.It’s 6:19. The wind picks upand carries off the sun.A breeze sweeps over me.The branches intervene.And move the leaves to speak.And bring me back to thesesecret, sacred truths.This season brings a rustle and a chime.Some things don't last,some stand the test of time. Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction. 