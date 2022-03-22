There’s something that’s about to happen in Rome that we need to emotionally prepare for — Buffalo Wild Wings is about to open in a couple weeks.
Now let me be very clear when I say I’m just as excited as everyone else about the restaurant opening. I love the sports bar atmosphere and of course the tasty wings they provide.
But what I want to address is how many Rome and Floyd residents will absolutely lose their minds when it opens. I don’t know what happens to this community when a new restaurant opens, but people act like they’ve never seen a restaurant before. They act like they’re starving to death and this is the only thing their family can possibly eat so they rush there on the first day it opens, backing up traffic all around the place and waiting hours for a table.
Like I said, I love that the new restaurant is opening in town. It’s pretty exciting and I know the food will be fantastic — but I’ve come up with a list of affirmations for Rome and Floyd County residents to say each morning until the restaurant officially opens.
Y’all can cut this out of the paper or print it off. Stick it on your refrigerator or on the bathroom mirror or somewhere you’ll see it every morning. Repeat these affirmations ...
1. My mama raised me with good common sense. I don’t need to be actin’ a fool out here in these streets.
2. Buffalo Wild Wings is a wonderful restaurant but the one in Rome is not the only one in existence.
3. I do not need to go to Buffalo Wild Wings on the very first day it opens. I can always go another day when it’s not as crowded.
4. I will not block traffic on Turner McCall Boulevard just because I’m in a line of 75 cars waiting to turn into that parking lot.
5. I will remind my family that there are other wonderful restaurants in our town at which we can eat whilst we wait for the right opportunity to try Buffalo Wild Wings.
6. I don’t need to get in a fight trying to get through the doors on the first day. That makes no sense.
7. If the restaurant is crowded for the first few weeks (which it will be), I will not pitch a fit. I will remember there are other great locations in Rome that have televisions and beer and wings.
8. I do not need to post selfies inside the restaurant or post photos of my first meal there. It is not Disneyland. It is a franchise restaurant and everybody already knows what buffalo wings look like.
9. I do not need to get “dressed up” to eat there.
10. It wouldn’t kill me to simply wait until the big rush is over, then my family and I can go and enjoy a meal there.
11. I am a sane, reasonable adult and something like the opening of a new restaurant doesn’t have to turn me into a lunatic.
12. Buffalo Wild Wings will still be there next month, and the month after that, and the month after THAT. It will not disappear in the middle of the night the day after opening. It’s OK to wait to eat there.
13. What would Jesus do?
Like I said, I really enjoy other Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants that I’ve visited and I’m pretty pumped about one opening in Rome. I just want people to realize that they don’t absolutely have to eat there the very first day or week it opens.