I’m calling out police officers. I’m calling out firefighters. I’m calling out teachers, EMTs, law firms, churches, insurance agencies and real estate agencies.
I’m pitting businesses and organizations against each other in an all out battle for bragging rights.
The Roman Rumble takes place on Sept. 10. It’s a 5K (that’s only 3.1 miles) at Ridge Ferry Park. It benefits the Harbor Hour Child Advocacy Center and it’s the 36th running of the event.
I’d love to see Rome and area residents turn out and participate while helping an extremely important organization in our community. But I won’t just appeal to your sense of community or your willingness to help children.
No. I’m appealing to your need to talk smack.
I’m trying to set this up as a battle to see which local group or organization has the fittest folks willing to put that to the test. I’d like various groups to sign up for the race so we can determine which local organization has the most dedicated and energetic members.
The best way to judge it is to see which organization has the most finishers in the top 20. Here are just a few organizations that may want to show what they’ve got...
1. Fitness organizations: This is the PERFECT opportunity to get in a nice run and show all of Rome why y’all are the best in town. I’m talking to CrossFit groups, fitness centers, personal trainers, running groups and gyms. Put on some matching T-shirts and this could be one massive, moving billboard for your organization. What better way to show everyone your physique and stamina.
2. Firefighters vs Police: This is an age-old battle that could be settled at the finish line. Rally the troops. Send out an APB. I think I know who would win this one but I’m keeping that to myself till after the race. It would be great to see some of our first responders competing for glory and representing their department. I have so many friends in the various departments. I’d love to see ‘em all out on the course.
3. Churches: Do it for the baby Jesus. He would love nothing more than for you to support an organization that helps children. Harbor House provides services and resources to children who may have been victims of physical and sexual abuse. Get your youth ministries involved. Who’s more fit? The Baptists? The Methodists? The Catholics? The Episcopalians? The non-denominationals? Who knows? Let’s settle it once and for all. This race will determine which is the one true faith. No pressure.
4. Real estate companies: Rome has more real estate agents per capita than anywhere else in the continental United States. That is a completely made-up statistic. But we do have a lot of them. So who’s the best? Is it the ones who sell the most properties? The ones who sell the most valuable properties? OR is it the ones with the most fit and attractive agents? Let’s find out on Sept. 10 at Ridge Ferry Park. Mobilize your agents and wear company T-shirts.
5. Law firms: If I’m ever in need of legal counsel, I want to know that my attorney has the strength and stamina to take my case all the way to the Supreme Court OR to do well in a local 5K. If your law firm has more than 2 names in the title then surely you can round up a couple folks to take part in the Roman Rumble. I wanna see some Peeks and some Twymans and some Stegalls and Harmans and Brinsons and Berrys and McRaes. I rest my case.
6. Schools: Let’s see some school colors being represented by faculty and staff from the various schools. Let’s see some red and some black, let’s see some purple and some blue. Let’s see some Knights and some Dragons, some Eagles and some Wolves. This could be a great little workout for some of our cross country runners.
7. County vs. City: While not technically a rivalry, I’d still like to see county employees versus city employees in heated battle. I know there are great athletes on either side. Come represent your department. Parks and Rec, Water, Public Works, Planning. Maybe we can even get City Manager Sammy Rich and County Manager Jamie McCord to sign up. I wonder who would win that matchup? Loser has to buy me dinner.
The Roman Rumble is a great event that helps one of the most important organizations in our community. Harbor House makes sure that kids who are sexually abused get to tell their story in a safe and comforting environment. And it helps those kids on the road to healing. It provides counseling and other resources to them and their families.
To sign up for the Roman Rumble, go online at ItsYourRace.com and search Roman Rumble. The cost is $30 per person and you get a really cool looking T-shirt. But there’s a discount for groups, a discount for cross country students, a discount for walkers and you can even just purchase the aforementioned cool T-shirt without actually being at the race.
Sign up for the Roman Rumble and have a great time. I promise you’ll see lots of folks you know.