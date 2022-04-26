Do you know any of these people? It’s been a while since we looked at some of the more annoying aspects of social media and how people use it for the most ridiculous of reasons.
As we all know, social media can be a great place to share ideas and photos and memories and to keep in touch with friends and family. But doesn’t it get annoying when all you see from some individuals is the same negative or annoying thing?
Now don’t get me wrong, we all need to vent or complain sometimes. But it’s the folks whose social media feed is always negative or toxic that drive me crazy.
How many of these people do you know?
1. The constant apologizer — This is the person who’s always apologizing for some bad behavior or the way they acted or treated someone on a regular basis. It’s good to apologize when you’re wrong but if there’s a pattern of you hurting others and then apologizing and saying you’ll do better, then doing it all over again, then your apologies aren’t sincere. These empty apologies are just for show.
2. The thinly veiled cry for attention — This is where people constantly post things that leave unanswered questions so others will ask them about it. Things like ... ”Well I guess I know who not to trust” or ”It’s so tough to be strong when life keeps knocking you down over and over” or ”Now you’ve messed with the wrong person.” It’s just so people can ask them “What’s wrong?” or “Oh my gosh, what happened? Is everything OK?” And have you noticed there’s always some kind of trouble going on with this person? Maybe they’re the problem.
3. The terrible ex — Let’s not pretend like we don’t know those folks who are ALWAYS complaining about their awful ex or their no good baby-mama or deadbeat baby-daddy. First of all, he ALREADY has 4 kids with three different women and they all been saying the same thing about him and you think he’ll change for YOU? Or better yet, you knew that girl already had 2 restraining orders against her and now you’re complaining about her stalking you after y’all broke up. When you ignore red flags, don’t complain when those red flags come back to haunt you.
4. Emotional quoter — This is the person whose status updates aren’t even genuine thoughts. They’re always memes and song quotes that speak of some deep emotional trauma they’re going through. Now I know we ALL go through some sad times and some dark days. That’s only natural. But if things are so bad that the only things you post are sad and anxious, then perhaps Facebook isn’t the place to communicate your thoughts and emotions. Always remember that not everyone on social media has your best interest at heart.
5. Drama starter — Stay far away from people who constantly are in some sort of argument or fight on social media. They might say it’s other people’s fault, but if this happens over and over then look who the common denominator is.
6. Lonesome dove — Why doesn’t anybody want me? Why can’t I find love? Why am I still single? All my friends are getting married but I’m all alone. Do these sound familiar? Stop sounding so pitiful on social media. Get out and enjoy life. You don’t need to be in a relationship all the time. Love will find you — or it won’t. Either way, don’t let life pass you by while you’re moping around feeling sorry for yourself. Make yourself happy.
7. I don’t wanna talk about it — Then don’t post it on social media.
8. The humble bragger — ”Need a place to get my car detailed. It’s a 2024 Tahoe with 17 screens and a built-in cappuccino maker. I’m so humbled and #blessed.” Or ”It’s so tough to keep this house clean with its 9 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.” Please stop. Everyone knows you’re just showing off. My favorite one is when people ask for recommendations NOT for actual answers but just to brag about something: ”Can y’all recommend a groomer for our new Golden-Wolf-Yorki-Doodle? It’s the only one ever bred in North America but can my friends in Rome, Georgia, please recommend a suitable groomer?” And the best ones are when people are going to exotic locations and have to let everyone know about it. ”What are your recommendations for dining locations on the Italian coast?” Ummmm you know good and dang well not one single person in your friends list has been to the Italian coast.
Please don’t be one of these people. Keep social media fun, informative and entertaining.