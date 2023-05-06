Can you see and hear the decline now? Are you listening to the voices around you now, coming from people that you thought that you knew?
For many years we have been rotting from the core here in this country. When the discussion came up about America’s decline, many people looked around stunned, asking what are they talking about. But today when the statement is made, one would have to be buried 6 feet head first to be able to deny that blatant fact. That fact is not bad — the worst thing is that there is no shame to our game anymore.
Many are trying hard to speed up the decline or the rot that is truly taking place. In several states, including ours, the curtains have been pulled back for all to see our ugliness and many are saying watch me, “I am naked and unashamed.” It seems to be each man for himself. There seems to be a race taking place to see how deep into the ugly dark crevices of the carnal arena of the human mental anatomy one can go. There is a place in all of us that is a shady place of darkness, and we must put forth every effort to avoid the area.
Many religious, “God Bless America,” countrymen are saying, well, the Word says that there would be a falling away from decency. That statement was not written in the Bible just to be read. It is there as a stop sign is placed on the road. It is there for us to heed, to be warned in order to act.
The Bible does speak of a time coming when man will call right wrong and wrong right. We are there now, and I believe the God that we serve, who has blessed America, is expecting his people to step up and make the difference. We even have some who confess to know him but out of their mouth they call for the annihilation of other humans who have been given the same mandates from the same God of all.
When we are born, we have only one spirit out of which to operate, and that is the flesh. As babies, the only thing that matters to us is the “me, myself and I” mentality. As we grow up, someone has to teach us some basic life skills — or should I say facts about life — including what is expected of human beings. This teaching should help us to understand what separates us from the lower form of nonreasoning animals.
During this period when we are learning how to be human, because the flesh is so powerful, we must have help. That is where the other spirit must be invited to enter our soul, mind, heart and body. Without the Holy Spirit nothing good can be done by man.
We as humans cannot do it on our own. The Holy Spirit is our helper and our guide. The Holy Spirit gives us a conscience.
Our Father allowed his son to become flesh, to walk as a human in order to know what it is like to live among other like-minded creatures called humans. The son that he sent realized that it is impossible to be decent, kind, tolerant, loving and forgiving without the presence of the Holy Spirit. When Jesus ascended into the heavens, he made sure the disciples understood not to do anything but wait for him to send them the power of the Holy Spirit. He realized how weak man is without that power. He not only instructed them to wait but to be in one place together, on one accord.
He had even located the place for them to wait in that upper room. According to the timeline, they waited for 10 days in that room together before the storm came in the form of the Holy Spirit — and everyone in the room knew that the new force was something that they had never experienced before. The Bible says that it entered like a mighty rushing wind.
Jesus had told them that he was going away and was going to send them the power needed for them to do what he had commissioned them to do, based on what his Father had instructed him to do. He made it clear that he was following the orders given to him by his Father who was in heaven.
For those who do not profess to be Christians, this is just a narrative to read and not be guided by. But for those of us who do believe, this is our hope. This is what has kept us moving ever forward with faith, peace and love for mankind. We know that it is with the power of the Holy Ghost that we are able to move forward with power, dignity, honor, and integrity.
It is with the power of his spirit that we can look forward to that great day of reckoning. That day James Weldon Johnson calls”The Judgment Day,” when God’s going to separate the sheep from the goats. Some say that will be the day when all will know the wheat from the tare.
But in the meantime we must share this earth together, living in some kind of peaceful coexistence.
At the rate that we are going, it seems that many do not believe that man is mortal and is looking forward to joining a God who is immortal and is capable of giving all of us who believe a home in Eternity. He has instructed man to do two things: Love God with thy total being and love thy neighbor as thyself.