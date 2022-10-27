Anticipation is making me late… keeping me waiting. These are some of the lyrics of the 1971 Carly Simon hit.
My mother always told me that everyone should have something to look forward to every day, every week, every year. My mother was a very wise woman. We all need something to look forward to in our lives, something good, something special.
This is pretty much how I’ve lived my life, anticipating good things to come. When I was a kid, anticipating Christmas was a big deal. The thought of jolly old St. Nick coming to visit and bringing toys was just almost too much for me to bear. It was mind-boggling to me as a little girl that someone could do that — all while driving a sleigh pulled by eight reindeer that could fly. But, every Christmas, he arrived like clockwork, filling our living room with all manner of new toys for my sister, brother, and me to enjoy, squeal over, and jump around in excitement.
You must admit that having new toys to a kid is like having a million bucks to an adult. My favorite ever was a big stuffed bear I called “Beary.” I didn’t have much of an imagination for names. I had that bear until I went away to college. Then it disappeared like so many other of those special toys that bore the scars of time and the love of a child. It’s funny how I still think of that bear. By the time it disappeared, it had no nose, only one eye, and the stuffing was coming out. Do I blame my mom for losing it? No, but I still miss it.
As I got older, my anticipation for Christmas and new toys took a back seat to my senior year in high school and anticipating heading off to college. My sister attended the same college as I would be attending, and I would visit her a lot that senior year. I even dated some college guys. That might not have been a smart move because when high school guys found out I dated college guys, the dating pool shrunk.
Anticipating college and being on my own, making my own decisions, was a big deal to me. In truth, I lived a kind of sheltered life. Oh, not so sheltered that I couldn’t date or anything. My parents trusted me. And I trusted them. I remember a boyfriend at the time wanted to go steady, wear his big ring and all that. I didn’t want to go steady. I told him my parents didn’t allow me to go steady. He bought it, but they never told me that. I never even had a curfew when I dated. I knew that staying out much past 11 p.m. was not smart. And Sharp’s Ridge in Knoxville, a make-out place, was not where I needed to be.
Anticipating actually moving away from home to another state to start my career in education was almost too much for me. I really didn’t know anyone in Calhoun, Georgia, except for my roommate, who had also taken a teaching job. She only stayed until December. I had plans to move back to Knoxville, but plans have a way of getting changed. Mine really did.
I met this good-looking guy who drove a Corvette!! I’ve always told him I agreed to our first date because of that Corvette. Not really, but let’s face it, I was shallower back then. His curly black hair, brilliant black eyes and sense of humor, along with that car, won me over. Anticipating him coming over almost made me giddy. It didn’t take long. We were married three months after our first date. Our four children began arriving five years later. Anticipating each one of their births was magical. I loved being pregnant. I felt better than I ever had, and growing another human in my body who had morphed from a teeny zygote was just amazing to me.
We had four children in all, our daughter born first followed by three sons. Talk about anticipating something, these four would prepare for Christmas after the Hatcher family reunion on July 4. They would write and perform plays, we’d have marathon Christmas cookie making time, go out to find a tree, and all the rest of Christmas decorating. Our best-looking wild growth Christmas tree was found growing out of an abandoned toilet on Redbone Ridge. Our six grandchildren are anticipating Christmas now.
I like the word “anticipation.” It may mean it’s making us wait, but it surely is worth it.
As previously shared, my mother used to tell me, “Always make sure you have something to look forward to.”
Christmas is coming, y’all!!